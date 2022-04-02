Macedonia had eliminated Italy in the World Cup Qualifiers, but the Italians hoped to be able to enter the World Cup either way instead of Iran. However, FIFA does not intend to expel Iran from the World Cup in Qatar, which has put an end to the optimism.

FIFA does not intend to expel Iran from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar this November, which put an end to the last hopes of the Italians to be part of the world's largest soccer tournament. Italy, as the reigning European champions, failed to pass the World Cup Qualifying Playoffs.

Fatal for them was the Macedonian national team striker, Aleksandar Trajkovski, who netted the winning goal late in the dying minutes of the Semi-Finals clash. The Italy squad hoped that FIFA would eliminate Iran because, during the last match of the Asian Qualifiers against Lebanon, 2,000 women were banned from entering the Emam Reza Stadium in Mashhad.

The women had tickets for the match, but the organizer did not allow them to enter the stadium. They protested in front of the stadium, and their protest was broken up by the police with tear gas.

Why it is impossible to see Italy in place of Iran in Qatar 2022

“We had a FIFA executive meeting on Wednesday in Qatar and today had a congress with all the delegations, including Iran. We never discussed excluding them from the World Cup. Even if they were, it would be another Asian side that was promoted in their place.

“Let’s just get this idea out of our heads that Italy could go to the World Cup, it’s impossible and the notion they could be recalled is utopia," FIFA executive member Evelina Christillin told Italian Radio Uno. Thus, the Azzurri will miss the World Cup for the second time in a row, as only in 1958 did they fail to make it to the tournament.