FIFA announces final phase for 2026 World Cup tickets: When does it start and how does it work?

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is shaping up to be a historic event as the first edition to feature 48 teams and be hosted by three nations: the United States, Mexico, and Canada. In anticipation of the tournament, FIFA has announced that the final ticket sales phase for the general public will open at 11:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, April 1.

This final sales window offers fans the opportunity to purchase tickets for any match across all 48 teams and will notably remain open until the conclusion of the tournament. This flexibility allows supporters to secure seats even on the day of a match, including last-minute bookings.

The phase will operate on a first-come, first-served basis according to real-time availability for each fixture. Additionally, in a move toward greater transparency, fans will have the ability to select their specific seats within the stadium during the purchasing process.

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How to buy tickets

To purchase tickets for the final phase of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the process remains consistent with previous sales windows. Fans must visit the official FIFA ticketing website, which serves as the primary and only authorized platform for general public sales.

Mark your calendars! Last Minute Sales for #FIFAWorldCup tickets begin April 1!



🗓️ Wednesday, April 1



⏰ 11AM ET/5PM CET



🎟️Tickets are available now on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. All ticket sales are final. Terms apply. — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) March 25, 2026

Once on the site, users are required to log in using an existing FIFA ID or create a new account if they do not already have one. After logging in, fans can browse available matches and categories to select their desired tickets.

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FIFA to reopen official Resale and Exchange Marketplace

In the same announcement, FIFA confirmed it will reopen the Official Resale/Exchange Marketplace for eligible ticket holders on Thursday, April 2, 2026. The platform will be accessible through the official website starting at 11:00 a.m. ET.

FIFA emphasized that this platform provides a secure and authorized way for fans who can no longer attend matches to sell or exchange their tickets. By centralizing these transactions, the organization aims to protect supporters from fraudulent activity and unauthorized markups.