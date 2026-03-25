Neymar’s reported workload plan to secure a 2026 World Cup spot with Brazil revealed

Neymar is not ready to give up on his World Cup dream. Despite being left out of Carlo Ancelotti’s latest Brazil squad for the March FIFA window, the legendary forward has reportedly devised a meticulous survival plan to secure his place in the final 26-man roster for the 2026 World Cup.

The details of Neymar’s meticulous roadmap were revealed by journalist Murilo Tauro for the respected Brazilian outlet Globo. The strategy is designed to protect his surgically repaired knee and includes personalized training sessions, a strict limit on match appearances, and the avoidance of long-distance travel.

Ancelotti has until May 18, 2026, to submit his final 26-man roster for the 2026 World Cup. Neymar’s primary goal is to prove he can still provide elite value to the Seleção and secure his place in what would be his final World Cup appearance as a player.

Advertisement

Neymar’s strategic plan for the 2026 World Cup

Neymar is reportedly following a specialized schedule designed to manage his physical workload and maintain peak fitness. Between now and the May 18 roster announcement, Santos have 14 matches scheduled; Neymar intends to feature in exactly half of them (7 matches) to ensure he has sufficient match rhythm without overtaxing his body.

Neymar celebrates a goal for Brazil. (Getty Images)

To protect his surgically repaired knee, the veteran forward will strictly avoid playing on artificial turf, such as the surface at Palmeiras’ Allianz Parque. Additionally, he will skip long-distance international travel, specifically opting out of Copa Sudamericana away fixtures in Argentina, Ecuador, and Paraguay.

Advertisement

Perhaps most notably, the report indicates that if Neymar is included in the final 26-man squad on May 18, he will immediately cease playing for Santos for the remainder of the club season.

Ancelotti’s stance on the Neymar situation

In a press conference ahead of the friendlies against France and Croatia, Ancelotti was once again questioned regarding Neymar’s continued absence from the squad and his prospects for the final 2026 World Cup roster.

The Italian manager remained characteristically composed and cautious, offering a measured response to the mounting pressure from fans and media. “I observe and listen to everything,” Ancelotti stated. “Everyone is entitled to their opinion on soccer because soccer isn’t an exact science. There are many things people can have an opinion on—whether the team is playing well, or if a specific player is performing or not. All those opinions must be respected”.

Advertisement

When did Neymar last play for Brazil?

It has now been nearly two and a half years since Neymar last stepped onto the pitch for Brazil. His last appearance for the Seleção came on October 17, 2023, during a CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifier against Uruguay—a night that ended in heartbreak for the superstar as he suffered a torn ACL and meniscus in his left knee.