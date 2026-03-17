UCL bracket: Who are Real Madrid playing next in 2026 UEFA Champions League after beating Manchester City?

Real Madrid eliminated Manchester City in the round of 16 of the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League, largely thanks to the 3-0 victory in the first leg. The 2-1 win in the second leg was only the cherry on top. Now, “La Casa Blanca” can already assume who its next opponent will be, though it will be confirmed on Wednesday.

After knocking Man. City out of the tournament, Real Madrid’s path doesn’t get any easier. Next up, Real Madrid will take on the winner of the round of 16 matchup between Bayern Munich and Atalanta.

Because the German side defeated its Italian counterpart by a score of 6-1 in the first leg—on the road—it’s safe to assume Real Madrid and Bayern Munich will face off in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League. However, anything can happen, even what seems nearly impossible.

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Real Madrid could be without Courtois

Although the 5-1 overall score indicates Real Madrid had no trouble getting past Manchester City, they did have to break a sweat to move on. Moreover, “Los Merengues” may have lost a key piece, as Thibaut Courtois was subbed off for Andriy Lunin by Real Madrid ahead of the second half.

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid during a training session

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Now, Real Madrid fans across the globe await an update on Courtois’ injury. Perhaps, Real Madrid may be without their star goalkeeper for the rest of the UEFA Champions League. According to reports, the Belgian aggravated an overloaded right adductor. How long he will be sidelined, that’s the million dollar question in Madrid right now.

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see also Real Madrid secure a place in the Champions League quarterfinals after 2-1 win vs Manchester City

Real Madrid’s potential road to UCL final

Real Madrid are still not satisfied with their 15 UEFA Champions League titles. They are eyeing No. 16, and after knocking out Man. City, they have reason to believe they can go all the way this year. However, as if a likely matchup with Bayern Munich weren’t enough, Real Madrid could face another apex predator in European soccer in the semifinals and the final as well.

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As the official 2025-26 UEFA Champions League bracket indicates, Real Madrid could face the following opponents: Bayern Munich or Atalanta in the quarterfinals, Paris Saint-Germain, Galatasaray, or Liverpool in the semifinals, and Sporting CP, Arsenal, Tottenham, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, or Newcastle United in the final.

Thus, there’s a very real scenario in which Real Madrid has to face the reigning Bundesliga champions, Ligue 1 or Premier League champions, and La Liga champions en route to a 16th Champions League title.

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