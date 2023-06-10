The FIFA U-20 World Cup is held every two years, and it is where national teams with players younger than 20 from FIFA member nations fight for the title of world champions. The first one took place in 1977, and since then, it has occurred every two years.

The inaugural tournament took place in Tunisia in 1977, and up until 2005, it was known as the FIFA World Youth Championship. The current name was chosen after a change in 2007.

This year is the 23rd edition of the FIFA U-20 World Cup, as 22 tournaments have been held thus far. Due to objections about Israel’s participation, the 2023 event had to be shifted from Indonesia to Argentina.

How much money does the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup champion get?

The prize money for the FIFA U-20 World Cup has not yet been officially announced. However, the winning team on June 11th, 2023 will be showered with cash gifts from the world’s top football countries. Teams like Ghana lavished their players with cash and automobiles if they won the World Cup. The 2013 report on Ghana U-20 player prize money comes from when the team placed third in the tournament.

If the United States U-20 football team wins the World Cup in Argentina, they would get more than $100,000 in prize money per player. In the past, the United States paid the full value of medals (now estimated at $100,000) to the competitors who won gold, bronze, and silver without withholding any taxes.

The Korea Football Association (KFA) awarded $17.3k to each member of South Korea’s silver medal-winning U-20 men’s team in the most recent Under-20 World Cup, which was won by Ukraine. These prize fund reports show how money was allocated to players by their respective Football Associations. After England’s triumph in the 2017 tournament in Korea, each participant reportedly received an estimated $75,000.