Finland vs England: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Finland take on England in League B's Matchday 4 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Catch all the live action online, with streaming options available in your country.

Finland and England face each other in League B’s Matchday 4 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Fans can tune in to watch the action live on TV or stream it online, with availability depending on their country.

Watch Finland vs England for free in the USA on Fubo

England are reeling from a shocking loss to Greece on Matchday 3, a result that few saw coming. The Greeks pulled off an unexpected upset at Wembley, snatching the win and, with it, the top spot in the group. Now, England face added pressure as they look to bounce back, knowing that anything less than a victory could jeopardize their chances of advancing.

Their next challenge comes in the form of Finland, a side that has only lost once since the start of the Nations League. However, Finland will need to turn things around quickly, as another defeat could put their status in the competition at serious risk.

Finland vs England: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 1:00 PM

Australia: 2:00 AM (October 14)

Bangladesh: 10:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM

Finland: 6:00 PM

France: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

India: 9:30 PM

Indonesia: 12:00 AM (October 14)

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Malaysia: 12:00 AM (October 14)

Mexico: 10:00 AM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

Nigeria: 5:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

South Africa: 6:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

UAE: 8:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

United States: 12:00 PM (ET)

Teemu Pukki of Finland – IMAGO / Action Plus

Finland vs England: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD

Canada: DAZN Canada

Finland: Elisa Viihde Viaplay, MTV Katsomo, YLE TV2, V Sport Premium

France: Molotov, Free, L’Equipe

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1 Germany

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD

International: UEFA.tv, Sport 24 Extra

Ireland: ITVX, ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland, UTV, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live

Mexico: Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 2

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport OTT 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Match Player, Sport TV2

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport OTT 2, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English

UK: ITVX, ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland, UTV, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live

USA: Fubo (free trial), Fox Sports, ViX