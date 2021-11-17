Fiorentina and Milan will clash off on Sunday at Stadio Artemio Franchi in the 13th round of the 2021-22 Serie A season. Find out here when the game will be played and how to watch it in the US.

Fiorentina will welcome Milan at the Stadio Artemio Franchi in Florence on the Matchday 13 of the 2021-22 Serie A season on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at 2:45 PM (ET). Here you will find when and how to watch this exciting Italian league soccer derby match in the US.

This will be their 162nd Serie A meeting. There are no surprises here as AC Milan are the slight favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 74 occasions so far; Fiorentina have grabbed a triumph 44 times to this day, and an equal number of even 44 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on March 21, 2021, when the Rossoneri beat the Viola with a final thrilling result of 3-2 away in Florence in the 2020-21 Serie A season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2021/2022 Serie A season.

Fiorentina vs Milan: Date

The 2021-22 Serie A Round 13 game between Fiorentina and Milan will be played on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at the Stadio Artemio Franchi in Florence.

Fiorentina vs Milan: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Fiorentina vs Milan in Serie A 2021-22

The Italian soccer game to be played between Fiorentina and Milan on the 13th round of the 2021-22 Serie A season, will be broadcast on Paramount+ in the United States.