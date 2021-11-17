Fiorentina will welcome Milan at the Stadio Artemio Franchi in Florence on the Matchday 13 of the 2021-22 Serie A season on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at 2:45 PM (ET). Here you will find when and how to watch this exciting Italian league soccer derby match in the US.
This will be their 162nd Serie A meeting. There are no surprises here as AC Milan are the slight favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 74 occasions so far; Fiorentina have grabbed a triumph 44 times to this day, and an equal number of even 44 matches have ended in a draw.
Their most recent game was played on March 21, 2021, when the Rossoneri beat the Viola with a final thrilling result of 3-2 away in Florence in the 2020-21 Serie A season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2021/2022 Serie A season.
Fiorentina vs Milan: Date
The 2021-22 Serie A Round 13 game between Fiorentina and Milan will be played on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at the Stadio Artemio Franchi in Florence.
Fiorentina vs Milan: Time by State in the US
ET: 2:45 PM
CT: 1:45 PM
MT: 12:45 PM
PT: 11:45 AM
TV Channel in the US to watch Fiorentina vs Milan in Serie A 2021-22
The Italian soccer game to be played between Fiorentina and Milan on the 13th round of the 2021-22 Serie A season, will be broadcast on Paramount+ in the United States.