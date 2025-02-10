Where to watch Inter vs Fiorentina live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 Serie A

Trending topics:
Inter face Fiorentina in Matchday 24 of the 2024/2025 Serie A season. Fans in the USA can follow all the action with full kickoff times and broadcast information available for both TV and streaming platforms.

By Leonardo Herrera

Inter and Fiorentina will face against each other in Matchday 24 of the 2024/25 Serie A season. Fans in the USA can catch all the action live—check here for the available broadcast and streaming options to stay up to date with every moment of this exciting showdown.

After a frustrating draw against AC Milan, Inter are eager to bounce back and stay in the title race. They’ll be aiming for a statement win after a shaky performance against the Rossoneri that nearly ended in defeat.

Standing in their way is a Fiorentina side enjoying a strong 2024-25 campaign, fresh off a commanding 3-0 victory over Inter in a rescheduled match from Matchday 14. While Fiorentina understands every game presents a new challenge, they’ll be determined to replicate that dominant display and strengthen their push for a Champions League spot.

When will the Inter vs Fiorentina match be played?

Inter will face Fiorentina in a Matchday 24 clash of the 2024-2025 Serie A season this Monday, February 10. The match is set to kick off at 2:45 PM (ET).

Inter vs Fiorentina: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch Inter vs Fiorentina in the USA

This 2024/2025 Serie A game between Inter and Fiorentina will be broadcast live in the USA on Fubo (free trial)Other options: Paramount+, FOX Deportes, DirecTV Stream.

