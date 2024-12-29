Where to watch Juventus vs Fiorentina live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 Serie A

Juventus will play against Fiorentina in Matchday 18 of the 2024/2025 Serie A season, promising an exciting showdown. Fans in the United States can tune in live to catch all the action—check the broadcast and streaming details to ensure you don’t miss a moment of this highly anticipated clash.

One of the weekend’s most compelling matchups in European soccer features Fiorentina and Juventus battling for a coveted Champions League spot. Both teams are level on points, but Fiorentina hold a slight edge with a superior goal difference, keeping them in the final qualification position.

Juventus, however, are determined to claim their place among Europe’s elite and will push for a win, knowing a draw favors Fiorentina. With high stakes and intense competition, this clash promises to deliver a thrilling fight for the last UCL qualification spot.

When will the Juventus vs Fiorentina match be played?

Juventus face off against Fiorentina in a Matchday 18 clash of the 2024-2025 Serie A season this Sunday, December 29. The match is set to kick off at 12:00 PM (ET).

Juventus vs Fiorentina: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

How to watch Juventus vs Fiorentina in the USA

This 2024/2025 Serie A game between Juventus and Fiorentina will be broadcast live in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options:CBS Sports Golazo Network, Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video, FOX Deportes, DirecTV Stream.