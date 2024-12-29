Trending topics:
Serie A

Where to watch Juventus vs Fiorentina live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 Serie A

Juventus take on Fiorentina in the Matchday 18 of the 2024/2025 Serie A season. Fans in the USA can tune in to catch all the excitement, with full kickoff times and broadcast details provided here for both TV and streaming platforms.

Kenan Yildiz of Juventus
Kenan Yildiz of Juventus

By Leonardo Herrera

Juventus will play against Fiorentina in Matchday 18 of the 2024/2025 Serie A season, promising an exciting showdown. Fans in the United States can tune in live to catch all the action—check the broadcast and streaming details to ensure you don’t miss a moment of this highly anticipated clash.

[Watch Juventus vs Fiorentina online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

One of the weekend’s most compelling matchups in European soccer features Fiorentina and Juventus battling for a coveted Champions League spot. Both teams are level on points, but Fiorentina hold a slight edge with a superior goal difference, keeping them in the final qualification position.

Juventus, however, are determined to claim their place among Europe’s elite and will push for a win, knowing a draw favors Fiorentina. With high stakes and intense competition, this clash promises to deliver a thrilling fight for the last UCL qualification spot.

When will the Juventus vs Fiorentina match be played?

Juventus face off against Fiorentina in a Matchday 18 clash of the 2024-2025 Serie A season this Sunday, December 29. The match is set to kick off at 12:00 PM (ET).

Enilive Yacine Adli of Fiorentina – IMAGO / NurPhoto

Enilive Yacine Adli of Fiorentina

Juventus vs Fiorentina: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

How to watch Juventus vs Fiorentina in the USA

This 2024/2025 Serie A game between Juventus and Fiorentina will be broadcast live in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options:CBS Sports Golazo Network, Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video, FOX Deportes, DirecTV Stream.

Leonardo Herrera

