The American midfielder is keen on a move to the Viola but is reportedly seeking a major pay hike.

Weston McKennie’s time at Juventus seems to be over. The American midfielder has completely fallen out of favor with new coach Thiago Motta, so much so that McKennie was not issued a jersey number for the Serie A season.

It’s a sad end considering McKennie had a career season for Juventus in 2023/24, setting an all-time high with 7 assists. In his four seasons at the club, McKennie recorded 104 Serie A appearances, 9 goals, and 10 assists.

Juventus is looking to swap McKennie for Fiorentina‘s Argentine winger Nico Gonzalez, and according to Nicolò Schira, talks are positive, with the American reportedly greenlighting the deal. All that stands in the way is McKennie’s salary.

How Much Does Weston McKennie Want to Move to Fiorentina?

According to various reports, McKennie is seeking around 5 million euros per season, while his current Juventus salary is reported to be around 3 million euros. Nico Gonzalez wants approximately €3.6 million.

Weston McKennie

McKennie had a poor Copa America by his standards, and his comical and lighthearted demeanor internally has been frowned upon by Juventus management, although the American was regularly featured on the team’s social media channels.

When in form, McKennie is an intense box-to-box player who has had great success in Serie A and the German Bundesliga.