Forge take on Cruz Azul at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton for the Round of 16 at the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Forge and Cruz Azul meet in the Round of 16 of the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League. This game will take place at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton. The home team does not want to waste the opportunity to make history at home. Here is all the detailed information about this CONCACAF Champions League game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Forge are about to make their debut in the CONCACAF Champions League, they are the first Canadian Premier League team qualified to play in the tournament. Forge were dominant in the 2021 CPL season and won in the playoff semi-finals against York United, but in the finals they lost to Pacific FC 1-0.

Cruz Azul are in a good moment of the 2022 Clausura Tournament in Liga MX, they won three games and drew one against Monterrey but that winning streak came to an end with a recent loss against Necaxa. But Cruz Azul performed well during the 2021 CONCACAF Champions League, reaching the semifinals where they lost to Monterrey 5-1.

Forge vs Cruz Azul: Date

Forge and Cruz Azul play for the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League Round of 16 on Wednesday, February 16 at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton. The visitors are strong and have enough experience in the tournament to crush the host, but the Canadians did a good job in the local league despite losing the final.

Forge vs Cruz Azul: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Forge vs Cruz Azul at the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League Round of 16

This game for the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League Round of 16, Forge and Cruz Azul at the Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton on Wednesday, February 16, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and other options to watch the game in the US are TUDN.com, TUDN USA, TUDN App, Fox Soccer Plus

