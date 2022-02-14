Mazatlan take on Club America at Estadio de Mazatlán in Mazatlán for a pending Matchweek 2 game at the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Mazatlan and Club America meet in a pending game of the Matchweek 2 at the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. This game will take place at Estadio de Mazatlán in Mazatlán. Both teams are struggling early in the tournament. Here is all the detailed information about this LIGA MX game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Mazatlan lost the first three games of the second phase of the 2022 Clausura against Guadalajara, Toluca and Tigres UANL. But finally the team won in Matchweek 5 against Tijuana at home 2-0. That victory was a relief, but now they have to play against a big favorite.

Club America are also in a bad situation in the tournament with two losses and a draw, but the team won a recent game against Santos 3-2 on the road. A poor start to the second phase of Liga MX for Club America compared to what they did during the 2021 Apertura with an eight-week winning streak.

Mazatlan vs Club America: Date

Mazatlan and Club America play for a pending game of Matchweek 2 at the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura on Wednesday, February 16 at Estadio de Mazatlán in Mazatlán. The home team wants to take advantage of the bad moment of the big favorites to win, but the visitors know how to get out of the worst situations like this.

Mazatlan vs Club America: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Mazatlan vs Club America at the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura

This game for the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura, Mazatlan and Club America at the Estadio de Mazatlán in Mazatlán on Wednesday, February 16, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and other options to watch the game in the US are TUDN.com, Fox Sports 2, TUDN App, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, TUDN USA