Though many players have shown interest in joining Barcelona since Xavi Hernandez took over, not everyone seems to be thrilled about it. In fact, a former Cule revealed he doesn't plan to return to the Camp Nou.

Barcelona are once again an attractive landing spot for the most renowned players in Europe, and Xavi Hernandez has a lot to do with that. Before he took over, the club seemed lost while the team struggled to get results.

Xavi was able to right the ship in just a matter of months, making Barca a competitive team again. With help from the front office, who pulled off different moves to raise funds, the new boss was able to strengthen his roster this summer.

Robert Lewandowski, one of the many stars Barca recruited this summer, admitted that Xavi was key in his decision to leave Bayern for the Cules. However, a former Barca player said he is not looking forward to returning to the Camp Nou.

Sergiño Dest not interested in Barcelona return, wants to stay at AC Milan

“There’s a buy option in the contract between AC Milan and Barcelona, so I will do my best here as I hope Milan will sign me on a permanent deal,” Sergiño Dest said in his introductory press conference at AC Milan, via Fabrizio Romano. “I’m really happy here and I will give 100% to stay."

On Deadline Day, Barcelona sent Dest on loan to AC Milan. Though his departure had to do with an attempt to reduce the wage bill and make room to register new arrivals, the American right-back also failed to impress during his time at Barca.

Dest joined Barcelona from Ajax in the summer of 2020, shortly after Ronald Koeman's appointment. Things have changed for the USMNT defender since Xavi arrived, and his performances didn't help to change the Spanish boss' mind.

AC Milan reportedly have a buy option of €20 million to make the deal permanent, something they will decide once they see enough of Dest this season. He has yet to make his debut at AC Milan, but it looks like Dest wants nothing to do with Barca anyway.