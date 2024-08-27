Former Barcelona teammate who beat Messi in two finals retires from soccer

Claudio Bravo, who helped his country win two Copa America titles against Lionel Messi's Argentina, retired from soccer.

Claudio Bravo, the Chilean goalkeeper who was a key figure in his country’s golden generation that clinched two Copa America titles, announced his retirement from soccer on Tuesday (Aug. 27) at the age of 41. “It is the moment to close a very important cycle in my life,” Bravo said in his social media channels.

Bravo helped his team win the Copa America in 2015 and 2016, both after penalty shootout victories against Lionel Messi‘s Argentina in each final. He also shared a locker room with the Argentinian star when he played with Barcelona from 2014 to 2016.

“I think I have made the right decision, a decision I thought long about,” Bravo explained. “I have played in two World Cups and won two Copa América titles for Chile. It has been the most wonderful part of my career,” he added, also expressing gratitude for his former clubs.

After starting his career in Colo Colo, Bravo joined Real Sociedad in 2006, and became captain at the Reale Arena. He then joined Barcelona in 2014, and was of the treble-winning side under Luis Enrique, remaining there for two seasons, despite losing his starting spot.

Claudio Bravo during the 2024 Copa America (Omar Vega/Getty Images)

In 2016, he was called by Pep Guardiola to join Manchester City, and won three Premier League trophies with the club. He then signed for Real Betis in 2020. Meanwhile, with his national team, he played 150 matches for La Roja after his debut in 2004.

What are Claudio Bravo’s achievements?

Bravo’s club achievements include winning Chilean league titles with Colo-Colo, Spanish Segunda and Primera División titles with Real Sociedad and Barcelona, respectively, and Copa del Rey trophies with both Barcelona and Betis.

Internationally, he won the UEFA Champions League, Super Cup, and Club World Cup with Barcelona in 2015, apart from the two Copa América titles with Chile.

His final match was on June 25, 2024, against Argentina in the Copa América, where he became the oldest goalkeeper to play in the tournament at 41 years and 71 days.