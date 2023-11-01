Emiliano Martínez was a huge factor in Argentina winning their third World Cup, from clutch saves in games to penalty kick saves in decisive moments, the Aston Villa netminder showcased his skill across the world.



His on-field antics did not help his public profile, from mocking opponents to dancing until his ill thought-out gesture in the final, Dibu Martínez has become a player you simply love to hate.



At the Ballon d’Or ceremony when he claimed the Yashin Trophy as the best goalkeeper in the world, Martinez was met with jeers by the attendees present at the ceremony. Outside the ceremony one former Chile international had some harsh words for the former Arsenal keeper.



Mauricio Pinilla on Dibu Martínez



Mauricio Pinilla, 39, was a former striker for Chile, where he scored 8 goals in 45 caps, at the club level he played for many clubs including, Universidad de Chile, Inter Milan, Celta de Vigo, Hearts, Genoa, and retiring at Coquimbo Unido.



Pinilla on ESPN first took a jab at Lionel Messi, disputing the Argentine’s eight Ballon d’Or by stating, “It couldn’t be that a player won the Ballon d’Or while being part of an MLS team”. Pinilla was not told that the award is given out for the 2022-23 season where Messi was influential in Argentina winning their third World Cup and his PSG season, Inter Miami play did not factor, but if it did, Messi would have led the worst team in MLS to their first trophy, Leagues Cup, in only 4 weeks after his arrival.



Then it was time to take a swipe at Emiliano Martínez, Pinilla was swift to throw down cold water on the goalkeeper’s award, “I no longer believe in these awards. Dibu Martínez’s thing borders on the ridiculous.”