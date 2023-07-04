While Lionel Messi stole the show at Qatar 2022, Argentina had many other players who played a pivotal role in their FIFA World Cup success. Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez is obviously one of them.

The Aston Villa star stepped up when La Albiceleste needed him the most, making crucial saves and becoming clutch on penalties. Both the Netherlands and France suffered his shenanigans and mind games.

However, the International Football Association Board (IFAB) took note of Dibu’s tricks during the World Cup, making significant changes to the penalty kicks rules. Unsurprisingly, the new rules don’t seem to sit well with Martinez.

Dibu Martinez reacts to significant changes to the penalty kicks rules

FIFA Council approved a change to the penalty kick rules that will significantly limit the goalkeeper’s actions. Keepers will not be allowed to distract or talk to the penalty taker, delay the kick, touch the posts, crossbar or goal net.

This rule will try to prevent the kinds of situations we’ve seen in the last World Cup, when Martinez completely got in the opponents’ heads via trash talking, throwing the ball away or delaying the shots.

Martinez reposted an Instagram story that complains against the new rule, which will not allow the Argentine icon do his thing anymore. Dibu and every other keeper on Earth will have to adjust to this significant change, which will probably make saving penalties an even more difficult task.