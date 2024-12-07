Lionel Messi warns rest of the league with special message to Inter Miami fans ahead of MLS Cup Final

The MLS season is coming to an end, and it will culminate with an exciting final between Los Angeles Galaxy and New York Red Bulls. Unfortunately for Lionel Messi, Inter Miami did not make it to this stage, and regarding this situation, it was the Argentine star himself who sent a clear message to his fans about what’s to come next season.

The team, then coached by Gerardo Martino, was unable to get past the Round of 16, as they were defeated by Atlanta United. That marked the end of the Herons’ participation in the tournament and the opportunity for Messi to lift another trophy with Inter.

Paying attention to what may happen in today’s match between the Galaxy and New York, two of the league’s founding teams, Lionel Messi made a suggestive post on his official Instagram account, with an encouraging message for the entire Inter Miami community, especially to his fans.

“The MLS Cup final is today, and next season we will come back stronger to try again to fight for the title…” the former Barcelona forward stated in his story.

Lionel Messi #10 and Julian Gressel #24 of Inter Miami celebrate after a goal during the match against the Nashville SC at GEODIS Park on March 07, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.

The expectations set by Inter this season undoubtedly aimed to be in these final circumstances, but they were unable to achieve that and are already looking ahead to what’s to come next year, this time with Javier Mascherano as the team’s new coach.

The much-anticipated MLS Cup Final

On one side, Los Angeles Galaxy, champions of the Western Conference. On the other, New York Red Bulls, champions of the Eastern Conference. Both teams were the best of the season and will face off in a head-to-head match to determine the new MLS champion.

Los Angeles Galaxy, even without their star Ricky Puig who will be out due to injury, are widely considered favorites over their opponent. However, once the game begins, anything can happen. “It’s great that two original clubs can put themselves in this position,” said Galaxy head coach Greg Vanney.

The match will take place at 4:00 PM ET in the United States at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, USA.

Team photo of the LA Galaxy prior to the Audi 2024 MLS, Fussball Herren, USA Cup Playoffs Western Conference Final match against the Seattle Sounders on Saturday November 30, 2024 at Dignity Health Sports Park Stadium in Carson, California.

What’s next for Lionel Messi?

The 2024 football season for Lionel Messi came to an end with the double-header of World Cup qualifiers representing the Argentina national team. The Argentine star had played his last match with Inter Miami in the elimination loss to Atlanta United, and since then, he has not played any more minutes in his local league.

Regarding what’s ahead, Messi will not only have a new season with Inter in MLS, but he will also represent his national team again in the South American qualifiers. Additionally, he will compete in the Club World Cup, which will take place in the United States, with his first match against Al Ahly.