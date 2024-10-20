Former Netherlands star says Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami teammate is ‘crybaby’

Netherlands legend Wesley Sneijder has opened up about one of Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami teammates in a recent interview calling him a ‘crybaby’ and a ‘nasty’ player.

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami are savoring a sweet moment after being crowned the best team of the 2024 MLS regular season with the Supporters’ Shield, as well as breaking the record for the most points in a single season. However, The Herons’ midfielder Sergio Busquets has recently faced criticism from Netherlands legend Wesley Sneijder.

As reported by Marca, the Dutchman said that Busquets was a ‘crybaby’ in an interview with ‘Ziggo Sports.’ This is because Sneijder didn’t like the way the former Barcelona midfielder acted after receiving a tackle by Thiago Motta during the 2010 Champions League semifinals between the Catalans and Inter Milan.

“Busquets began rolling on the ground while looking through his hands to see if Motta received a red card,” Sneijder said. After the Italian was sent off, he remembered that “then he got up again and was fine, the crybaby. A nasty guy to play against.” After the incident, Sneijder “had fights with him in every match.”

During the 2010 Champions League semifinals, Sneijder scored a goal and gave an assist in Inter’s 3-1 home win. Jose Mourinho’s team ended up eliminating Pep Guardiola’s side to reach the final, and winning the title by beating Bayern Munich (2-0).

Sergio Busquets and Wesley Sneijder during 2014 FIFA World Cup (Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

That same year, Busquets and Sneijder also faced each other in another high-pressure match: the 2010 World Cup final between Spain and Netherlands, which La Roja won in extra time. Just like the Champions League semifinals, the match was very physical.

Inter Miami to compete in the 2024 MLS Playoffs

After winning every single trophy with Barcelona, Busquets left the club in the summer of 2023 and followed Messi to Inter Miami. Since their arrival, the Herons have also won the Leagues Cup and clinched a spot in the playoffs.

Miami will face the winner of Tuesday’s Wild Card match between CF Montreal and Atlanta United. They will kick off the best-of-three series by hosting their first-ever home playoff match on Friday, October 25 at 8:30 p.m. ET at Chase Stadium.