Former Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos leaves fans stunned with unexpected move

Just six months ago, Real Madrid icon Sergio Ramos shocked the soccer community by extending his career in Mexico with Monterrey, where he quickly earned the captain’s armband. The expectation was that his impact would be felt solely on the pitch. But few could have predicted that the iconic center back would take such an unexpected turn: stepping into the music world.

On Saturday, the Spanish star revealed on social media that he will release his first-ever single as a singer. The track, titled Cibeles—a nod to Madrid’s iconic plaza where he celebrated countless titles with Real Madrid—will drop alongside a music video featuring footage from his glory days at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

The debut is scheduled for Sunday, August 31, at 7 p.m. local time in Spain. Ramos teased the project with a short preview, captioned: “Mi historia, mi música” (“My story, my music”).

Advertisement

Advertisement

The snippet includes a verse that immediately drew attention: “There are things I never told you, that still hurt me. I never wanted to leave, you asked me to fly”. The lyrics appear to reference his emotional exit from Real Madrid.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Ramos continues to shine on the field. At 39, he remains a cornerstone for Monterrey, leading the squad to six straight wins with commanding performances following their Club World Cup campaign. He has already logged 21 matches for the club, balancing his competitive fire with a new artistic side no one saw coming.

Advertisement

see also Champions League winner with Real Madrid who played two World Cups now enjoys fishing: ‘This is the life I want’

Sergio Ramos’ legacy

Ramos boasts one of the most decorated careers in soccer history. With Spain, he lifted the 2010 World Cup and two European Championships. Across 837 club matches, he tallied 123 goals, 42 assists, 14 domestic titles, and 11 international trophies—including four UEFA Champions League crowns and four FIFA Club World Cup titles with Real Madrid.