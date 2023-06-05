The Saudi Arabian league’s popularity has significantly increased since Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al Nassr in January. With the Portuguese star, the Gulf State is now able to continue attracting world-renowned players.

Players who have already shone in Europe are starting to consider the prospect of moving to the Saudi Pro League and land one last lucrative contract before hanging up their boots.

Karim Benzema, for instance, is reportedly set to leave Real Madrid for Al Ittihad in the summer. However, it looks like more stars could follow in his footsteps, including a former World Cup champion.

Report: N’Golo Kante draws interest from Saudi Arabia

According to transfer market expert Fabrizio Romano, N’Golo Kante has drawn interest both from Al Nassr and Al Ittihad ahead of the 2023-24 season. His contract with Chelsea is up this summer, which is why his future looks uncertain.

Of course, The Blues are reportedly working to tie him down to a new deal, but the French midfielder can still sign a pre-contract with any other club. Kante, 32, missed much of the 2022-23 campaign due to injury.

However, we are still talking about a world-class player who would elevate the Saudi Pro League’s awareness. A World Cup champ in 2018, Kante would definitely be a stellar signing for this competition.