Fortaleza will play against Alianza Lima at Arena Castelao for Matchday 3 of the 2022 Copa Libertadores Group F. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

The Brazilian side Fortaleza will face the Peruvian side Alianza Lima at Arena Castelao for Matchday 3 of the 2022 Copa Libertadores Group F. Here is all the detailed information about this Copa Libertadores game including the date, time, TV Channel, and Live Stream. To watch it in the US, tune in to FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial).

Fortaleza and Alianza Lima haven't won yet at the 2022 Copa Libertadores. Fortaleza have lost in their first 2 games, they have scored once and conceded 4 goals. The team managed by Juan Pablo Vojvoda is competing for their first time in Copa Libertadores.

On the other hand, Alianza Lima have returned to the Copa Libertadores after two years of absence. The team managed by Carlos Bustos is looking forward to win a Copa Libertadores game for the first time in 10 years. Last time, it was a 1-0 win against the Uruguayan side Nacional in 2012.

Fortaleza vs Alianza Lima: Date

Fortaleza vs Alianza Lima: Time by states in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT:4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

Fortaleza vs Alianza Lima: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

The game between Fortaleza and Alianza Lima for Matchday 3 of the 2022 Copa Libertadores Group F will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (Free Trial). Other options are: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español, beIN SPORTS XTRA.