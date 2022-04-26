Fortaleza and Alianza Lima will go in search of their first victory in this 2022 Conmebol Libertadores when they face each other. Find out how to watch or live stream the game free, the preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Fortaleza vs Alianza Lima: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free the 2022 Copa Libertadores in the US

Alianza Lima and Fortaleza, the two teams with 0 points from Group F of the 2022 Conmebol Libertadores, will face each other looking to get out of the bottom of the standings. Find here all you need to know about this Conmebol Libertadores game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch this game live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

Both teams got off to a very bad start losing their opening games. And in such a demanding group stage with few games, there is not much room for error. That is why if one of these teams wins this game, they would be left with a chance, but the loser would almost be condemned to fight for no more than third place to seek better luck in the Copa Sudamericana.

Understanding that River will surely be the first, since they are the strongest team in Group F, the others will have to fight for second place, and in that sense Colo Colo was the one who took the greatest advantage obtaining 6 points. Whoever wins this game will surely be the one to fight the Chileans for the precious second place.

Fortaleza vs Alianza Lima: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, April 27, 2022

Time: 6:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estádio Governador Plácido Castelo, Ceara, Brazil

Live Stream in the US: FuboTV

Fortaleza vs Alianza Lima: Time by states in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

Fortaleza vs Alianza Lima: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Fortaleza do not have a great and long history at the international level and for this reason they do not record clashes against Peruvian teams in history. They only played against Argentine teams (Independiente and River) and one from Chile (Colo Colo) which makes a total of 4 international games.

Alianza Lima are very different, with a long history in international competitions and a long list of Brazilian teams that they faced. There were 11 teams from that country against which they played, a total of 30 games. They did not do very well in them: they barely had 2 wins, no draws and 28 losses.

How to watch or live stream Fortaleza vs Alianza Lima in the US

The game that will be played this Wednesday, April 27 at the Castelao Stadium for the group stage of the 2022 Conmebol Libertadores between Fortaleza and Alianza Lima will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (Free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español, beIN SPORTS XTRA.

Fortaleza vs Alianza Lima: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to Caliente: Fortaleza are the favorite with -300 odds, while Alianza Lima have +750. A tie would finish in a +400 payout.

Caliente Fortaleza -300 Tie +400 Alianza Lima +750

*Odds via Caliente