Noche D’OR’ was a big celebration at DRV PNK stadium, as the South Florida faithful paid homage to the greatest of all time, Lionel Messi. A visibly happy Messi promised a 2024 of titles for Inter Miami who still lost 2-1 to NYCFC in the exhibition.

Tata Martino and the Inter Miami owners have a lot to work to do for a team that has had difficulty winning even after Messi’s arrival in MLS play. Still, fans, pundits, and critics put that all on the side as MLS, Inter Miami, and the American soccer community celebrated Lionel Messi’s historic 8th Ballon de Or’.

There was one person missing from the celebrations and that was David Beckham. Many were asking themselves where was Becks during Messi’s big night?

David Beckham back in England

The Inter Miami and MLS’ original DP was back home in England on a farm in Cotswolds, where he even uploaded an Instagram post with a baby goat.

Beckham would eventually upload a post and congratulate Lionel Messi stating, “Congratulations my friend you won the World Cup with your country & you bring the Golden ball to our club a very special moment for you, your family & us x Gracias mi amigo 🇦🇷 @leomessi 🩵🤍@intermiamicf 🩷🖤 G.O.A.T 🖤🩷 La Familia your dreams came true “.

What’s next for Inter Miami?

Inter Miami will begin their offseason making roster changes, with rumors that the team will sign Luis Suarez as their third DP, many MLS sides are still waiting to see if MLS will implement roster changes and increase the salary cap before making any significant moves.

There has been a league wide call for a roster salary increase and MLS is said to be considering it as Jorge Mas is one of the owners leading the charge for more spending.