France and Germany, both formidable forces within UEFA, are gearing up for an eagerly anticipated international friendly. Explore details about this upcoming clash, including options for tuning in via television or live streaming services available in your country.
[Watch France vs Germany FREE in the US on Fubo]
In this FIFA Matchday, an array of enthralling friendlies awaits, with the France vs. Germany match taking center stage as a premier showdown. Germany, seeking redemption from a stint of lackluster performances, are resolute in seizing this chance to initiate a fresh era of triumphs.
With Euro 2024 looming, both teams are intensely focused on readiness, deeming this friendly as pivotal in their preparations. France, renowned for their recent successes, strives to uphold their dominance on the global platform by further enriching their trophy cabinet. This game is perfect for both to get ready for the continental tournament.
France vs Germany: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (March 24)
Canada: 4:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Indonesia: 4:00 AM (March 24)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
South Africa: 9:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM (March 24)
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 4:00 PM (ET)
France vs Germany: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Canada: DAZN Canada
France: Molotov TF1
Germany: ZDF
Indonesia: Sportstars, K-Vision, RCTI+, RCTI Vision+
Ireland: Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD
Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro Supersport, sooka
Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Norway: TV2 Sport Premium, TV 2 Play
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV6
South Africa: SuperSport PSL, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, TOD
United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1, Viaplay UK
USA: Fubo (free trial), ViX