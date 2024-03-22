France vs Germany: How to watch Live, TV Channels and Streaming Options in Your Country on March 23, 2024

France and Germany, both formidable forces within UEFA, are gearing up for an eagerly anticipated international friendly. Explore details about this upcoming clash, including options for tuning in via television or live streaming services available in your country.

In this FIFA Matchday, an array of enthralling friendlies awaits, with the France vs. Germany match taking center stage as a premier showdown. Germany, seeking redemption from a stint of lackluster performances, are resolute in seizing this chance to initiate a fresh era of triumphs.

With Euro 2024 looming, both teams are intensely focused on readiness, deeming this friendly as pivotal in their preparations. France, renowned for their recent successes, strives to uphold their dominance on the global platform by further enriching their trophy cabinet. This game is perfect for both to get ready for the continental tournament.

France vs Germany: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (March 24)

Canada: 4:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Indonesia: 4:00 AM (March 24)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM (March 24)

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 4:00 PM (ET)

France vs Germany: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: Molotov TF1

Germany: ZDF

Indonesia: Sportstars, K-Vision, RCTI+, RCTI Vision+

Ireland: Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro Supersport, sooka

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Norway: TV2 Sport Premium, TV 2 Play

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV6

South Africa: SuperSport PSL, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, TOD

United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1, Viaplay UK

USA: Fubo (free trial), ViX