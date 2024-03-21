Why was Antoine Griezmann not called up by France to play vs Germany and Chile?

Antoine Griezmann and France are favorites to win the UEFA Euro 2024, which will be held next summer in Germany. It’s important to remember that, if it weren’t for Lionel Messi and Argentina, Didier Deschamps’ team would have hoisted the World Cup trophy in consecutive editions.

Now, the French roster looks impressive for the upcoming tournament with names like Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud, Aurelien Tchouameni, Ousmane Dembele, Eduardo Camavinga and Ibrahima Konate.

Certainly, thanks to another solid season with Atletico Madrid, Griezmann will be a key factor in attack to help France win a Euro that has eluded them for a long period of 24 years.

Why is Antoine Griezmann not playing for France against Germany and Chile?

Antoine Griezmann will not play in the friendly matches against Germany (March 23rd) and Chile (March 26th) due to an ankle injury that caused him to leave the French national team’s training camp a few days ago.

That ankle injury occurred on February 20th during the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16 match against Inter in Milan. Griezmann had to stop for three weeks before playing the second leg on March 13th and was a key factor to win that series.

As a consequence, the ankle suffered excessive wear and Didier Deschamps does not want to risk his star player. Additionally, at this moment, Antoine Griezmann’s priority is the clash between Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League quarterfinals.