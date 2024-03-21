The FIFA Matchday towards March’s end features one of its most captivating friendly between world champions France and Germany. This preview explores the probable starting lineups for both sides, underlining the anticipated intensity and competitiveness of the game. It points to a tightly contested duel that might unfold more evenly matched than first expected.

The clash between France and Germany is set to be a standout fixture in this March window. France, with its recent track record of impressive victories, seeks to extend its winning legacy by further enriching its trophy cabinet.

Germany, on the other hand, aims to recover from a phase of underwhelming results. They view this match as a pivotal moment to shift gears and initiate a new era of triumphs. Both teams are eager to enter Euro 2024 in peak form, making this encounter a valuable test of their prowess.

France probable lineup

Since 2018 to this point, France have been the most successful European team and they seek to continue on that path.

France possible lineup: Maignan; Clauss, Pavard, Upamecano, T. Hernandez; Rabiot, Tchouameni, Camavinga; Dembele, Giroud, Mbappe.

Germany probable lineup

Germany want to leave behind a decade of poor results and concentrate on preparing their team in the best way for the Euro.

Germany possible lineup: Ter Stegen; Kimmich, Tah, Rudiger, Raum; Kroos, Gundogan; Musiala, Wirtz; Havertz, Fullkrug.