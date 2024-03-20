How to watch France vs Germany FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming on March 23, 2024

An intriguing match is on the horizon as two of Europe’s soccer powerhouses, France and Germany, are set to face off in a 2024 international friendly. Fans looking forward to witnessing this clash of titans can find comprehensive details about the date, kickoff time, and various ways to watch or stream the game in the United States.

This FIFA Matchday features a lineup of captivating friendlies, with the match between France and Germany highlighted as a premier encounter. France, known for their remarkable success in recent years, aims to maintain their dominance on the global stage by continuing to add trophies to their collection.

Both teams are keenly focused on preparing for Euro 2024, with this friendly serving as a crucial part of their preparations. Germany, looking to recover from a period marked by underwhelming performances, is determined to use this opportunity to turn the page and embark on a new chapter of success.

When will the France vs Germany game be played?

The 2024 friendly game between France and Germany will be played this Saturday, March 23 at 4:00 PM (ET).

France vs Germany: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

Where to watch France vs Germany

This 2024 friendly game between France and Germany will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: ViX.