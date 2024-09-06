France vs Italy: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

France and Italy will face against each other in what will be a Matchday 1 clash of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage, kicking off their League A campaign. Here’s how you can watch the action unfold, whether on TV or through live streaming in your country.
[Watch France vs Italy online for FREE in the US on Fubo]
One of the standout matchups of League A’s Matchday 1 features two powerhouse teams, both strong contenders to top their group and make deep runs in the competition. France enter the game following a solid Euro Cup showing, where they reached the semifinals before falling to eventual champions Spain. They are seen as the heavy favorites to win their group, with their biggest hurdle coming in the form of their upcoming opponents.
Italy, while struggling with form in recent years, remain a formidable side. After nearly a decade and a half of underperformance, the Italians are eager to put their past struggles behind them and refocus on competing for major honors. Despite their challenges, Italy poses a significant threat to France’s ambitions in this crucial opening clash.
France vs Italy: Kick-Off Time in Your country
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 4:45 AM (September 7)
Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (September 7)
Canada: 2:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM (September 7)
Indonesia: 2:45 AM (September 7)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (September 7)
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
UAE: 10:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Italy’s goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma – IMAGO / LaPresse
France vs Italy: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD
Canada: DAZN Canada
France: TF1+, Molotov, myCANAL, TF1
Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1 Germany
India: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD
International: UEFA.tv, Sport 24 Extra
Ireland: Virgin TV Go, Virgin Media Two
Italy: RaiPlay, RAI 1
Mexico: Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Match Player, Sport TV1
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English
USA: Fubo (free trial), ViX, Tubi