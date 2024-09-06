Trending topics:
UEFA Nations League

France vs Italy: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

France play against Italy in the League A Matchday 1 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Here's how and where you can catch the action live online from various regions around the globe.

Kylian Mbappe of France
© IMAGO / VisionhausKylian Mbappe of France

By Leonardo Herrera

France and Italy will face against each other in what will be a Matchday 1 clash of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage, kicking off their League A campaign. Here’s how you can watch the action unfold, whether on TV or through live streaming in your country.

[Watch France vs Italy online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

One of the standout matchups of League A’s Matchday 1 features two powerhouse teams, both strong contenders to top their group and make deep runs in the competition. France enter the game following a solid Euro Cup showing, where they reached the semifinals before falling to eventual champions Spain. They are seen as the heavy favorites to win their group, with their biggest hurdle coming in the form of their upcoming opponents.

Italy, while struggling with form in recent years, remain a formidable side. After nearly a decade and a half of underperformance, the Italians are eager to put their past struggles behind them and refocus on competing for major honors. Despite their challenges, Italy poses a significant threat to France’s ambitions in this crucial opening clash.

France vs Italy: Kick-Off Time in Your country

Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 4:45 AM (September 7)
Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (September 7)
Canada: 2:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM (September 7)
Indonesia: 2:45 AM (September 7)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (September 7)
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
UAE: 10:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Italy’s goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma – IMAGO / LaPresse

Italy’s goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma – IMAGO / LaPresse

France vs Italy: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD
Canada: DAZN Canada
France: TF1+, Molotov, myCANAL, TF1
Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1 Germany
India: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD
International: UEFA.tv, Sport 24 Extra
Ireland: Virgin TV Go, Virgin Media Two
Italy: RaiPlay, RAI 1
Mexico: Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Match Player, Sport TV1
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English
USA: Fubo (free trial), ViX, Tubi

Advertisement
leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Arturo Vidal slams Chile manager after dismal defeat to Argentina in World Cup qualifying
Soccer

Arturo Vidal slams Chile manager after dismal defeat to Argentina in World Cup qualifying

Why is Neymar not playing for Brazil against Ecuador in 2026 World Cup qualifiers?
Soccer

Why is Neymar not playing for Brazil against Ecuador in 2026 World Cup qualifiers?

Cesc Fabregas directly compares a current player to the game-changing aura of Lionel Messi and Thierry Henry
Soccer

Cesc Fabregas directly compares a current player to the game-changing aura of Lionel Messi and Thierry Henry

Where to watch French Guiana vs Nicaragua live in the USA: 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League
Soccer

Where to watch French Guiana vs Nicaragua live in the USA: 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo