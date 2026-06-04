France vs Ivory Coast LIVE: First half ends as Cherki’s goal has given the home team the lead! (1-0)

The first 45 minutes are history at the Stade de la Beaujoire! France is beating Ivory Coast 1-0 thanks to Rayan Cherki. Stay with Bolavip to have a play-by-play rundown of the second half once it starts!

France are one of the favorites to win the 2026 World Cup, while Ivory Coast are trying to play spoiler on their group. As the first half of their international friendly comes to an end, Les Bleus have a slight advantage, but the Elephants have had a couple of threatening shots themselves.

[Watch France vs Ivory Coast in the USA on Fubo]

France will play on Group I of the 2026 World Cup against Senegal, Iraq, and Norway. This is one of the best groups in the tournament in terms of level of play. Ivory Coast could provide a great sparring for ‘Les Bleus‘.

Ivory Coast will battle against Ecuador, Germany, and Curaçao on Group E of the 2026 World Cup. It’s a very tough group, so facing France in this friendly could give them a great hint of the intensity they need if they want to progress through to the knockout stages.