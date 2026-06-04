France vs Ivory Coast LIVE: First half ends as Cherki’s goal has given the home team the lead! (1-0)
The first 45 minutes are history at the Stade de la Beaujoire! France is beating Ivory Coast 1-0 thanks to Rayan Cherki. Stay with Bolavip to have a play-by-play rundown of the second half once it starts!
France are one of the favorites to win the 2026 World Cup, while Ivory Coast are trying to play spoiler on their group. As the first half of their international friendly comes to an end, Les Bleus have a slight advantage, but the Elephants have had a couple of threatening shots themselves.
France will play on Group I of the 2026 World Cup against Senegal, Iraq, and Norway. This is one of the best groups in the tournament in terms of level of play. Ivory Coast could provide a great sparring for ‘Les Bleus‘.
Ivory Coast will battle against Ecuador, Germany, and Curaçao on Group E of the 2026 World Cup. It’s a very tough group, so facing France in this friendly could give them a great hint of the intensity they need if they want to progress through to the knockout stages.
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HT - France leads 1-0 with a top-tier first half from Rayan Cherki
Undoubtedly the most impactful player in the game, Cherki is the one who has France leading as 15 minutes of rest await for the players.
45' - Kessie runs over the referee! (1-0)
In what can be one of the weirdest accidents, Ivory Coast's captain Franck Kessie clashed with the referee, who stopped the game afterwards. It seems like the referee is dizzy and really affected by the hit.
44' - GOAAAAAAAAAAL FOR FRANCE! RAYAN CHERKI GETS HIS PAYBACK! (1-0)
Rayan Cherki is too smooth with the ball. Cherki's first shot was saved by Fofana, then Cherki goes through two opponents and shoots again to the bottom right corner of Fofana who tries to save it but it's simply unstoppable!
What a strike and France leads just before halftime!
41' - MAIGNAN SAVES FRANCE AFTER TCHOUAMENI'S MISTAKE! (0-0)
The game is wide open! Tchouameni lost the ball in a bad spot and left Ivory Coast's forward face to face with Maignan, who miraculously saved the shot down to his right!
39' - Cherki magic produces a huge chance for Tchouameni! (0-0)
Rayan Cherki is too good. He flicked the ball to himself to send a beautiful cross to Tchouameni whose header was very well saved by Fofana.
The stadium was in awe of Cherky's play!
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36' - Ivory Coast trying to slow down the game (0-0)
Ivory Coast reestablishes its defensive order, tries to take longer possessions and slow the game down.
32' - Konate's header goes just wide! (0-0)
France is starting to overwhelm Ivory Coast. Mbappe sent a perfectly placed cross, and Konate headed it, but it was weak and wide right.
30' - CHERKI MISSES A WIDE OPEN OPPORTUNITY! (0-0)
The fact that France is not winning this game is beyond logic. Thuram made a spectacular play that even took out the opposing GK, made the pass back, and Cherki instead of shooting opted to try and made an additional dribble.
Then, on a second play, Cherki had the chance to shoot again but was deflected!
27' - Ivory Coast scare France from a corner kick! ](0-0)
Set pieces are key for inferior teams. Ivory Coast had a bad corner turned almost into gold, as captain Franck Kessie was able to control the ball, get off his defender and send a second cross to the box which was headed high by the Elephants attacker.
24' - Time for Cooling Break (0-0)
The referee pauses the game for both teams to rehydrate themselves as coaches give instructions in hopes of improving their game.
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20' - OLISE MISSES A HUGE CHANCE! (0-0)
Michael Olise had a wide open shot but he framed his body too predictably, hence Fofana guessed the shot was going to the far post and managed to save it!
16' - Rabiot tries from long distance! (0-0)
Now it was Adrien Rabiot's time to try his luck from outside the box but it went high.
13' - France tries to open up but Ivory Coast's defense shows resiliency! (0-0)
France has all the possession and is livingjust outside of Ivory Coast's box. Still, the African side is not letting them through.
8' - Marcus Thuram sends his shot to the moon! (0-0)
France is starting to heat up but Thuram's shot goes way off the target!
6' - FOFANA DENIES MBAPPE! (0-0)
Mbappe tries to beat Fofana with his trademark near post shot but the goalkeeper manages to deflect the ball!
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2' - Ivory Coast with a close cross but Maignan handles it well! (0-0)
Kounde made a mistake and gifted position to Ivory Coast who attacked with speed but the cross was easily handled by Maignan.
0' – FRANCE VS IVORY COAST IS UNDERWAY! (0-0)
The international friendly between France and Ivory Coast has begun at Stade de la Beaujoire!
Les Bleus get the first possession of the game.
France and Ivory Coast head-to-head record
There's been only three games between France and Ivory Coast. All friendlies.
France lead the way with two wins and one draw. The last game was back in 2022, a 2-1 win for France.
Stade de la Beaujoire's information
Stade de la Beaujoire is located in Nantes, France. The stadium is built with some sort of hexagon-shaped style. Stade de la Beaujoire has a capacity of 35,322 in attendance.
It opened up in 1984, but has seen some restorations, including in 1998 for the World Cup, and it held six games. Plans to build YelloPark to replace Stade de la Beaujoire ahead of the 2023 Rugby World Cup and 2024 Paris Olympics were officially scrapped on February 26, 2019.
France vs Ivory Coast clash in an international friendly
Welcome to our live blog for this international friendly! This time, France host Ivory Coast as both teams continue their preparations ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Stay with us for all the action and play‑by‑play updates of this matchup at Stade de la Beaujoire.
Bruno Milano is a sports journalist who joined Bolavip in June 2025 and is always craving the opportunity to find new angles to tell stories. With over 5 years of experience, he has covered prestigious events such as Super Bowl LVII, Super Bowl LX and UFC live events. Specializing in football, soccer, and combat sports, he is the complete package when it comes to creating dynamic sports content. A polyglot who speaks Spanish, English, and Italian, Bruno has a comprehensive understanding of various sports, including NFL, College sports, MLB, soccer, boxing, and MMA. His broad expertise and linguistic skills position him well to engage a diverse global audience with insightful and engaging sports journalism.