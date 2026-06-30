Didier Drogba claims Ivory Coast weren’t awarded a penalty vs Norway at 2026 World Cup

Didier Drogba criticized the officiating after Ivory Coast‘s 2-1 defeat to Norway in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32, arguing that his country’s side should have been awarded a penalty during the second half of the knockout match.

After the final whistle, Drogba wrote on X, “Disgraceful, that penalty not called on Nicolas Pépé, pfffffff, what’s the point of VAR?!??!” His comments came after an incident involving Nicolas Pépé that was not ruled a penalty despite VAR being available.

Norway secured their place in the Round of 16 thanks to Erling Haaland‘s late winner in the 86th minute. With his fifth goal of the tournament, Haaland also surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo in all‑time World Cup knockout‑stage goals, and sent the Scandinavian side through to face Brazil at New York New Jersey Stadium.

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Norway advance as Ivory Coast exit the World Cup

Norway’s victory came through three decisive moments. Antonio Nusa put his team ahead with a top‑corner strike in the 39th minute, and Amad Diallo, who didn’t start the match, later equalized with a sharp solo effort midway through the second half.

Nicolas Pepe #19 of Cote d’Ivoire shoots. Lars Baron/Getty Images

The match appeared headed toward extra time until the Manchester City striker Haaland calmly finished from close range to secure a 2-1 victory. The result sent Norway into the Round of 16, where they will face Brazil, while Ivory Coast’s historic World Cup run comes to an end.

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