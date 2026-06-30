Trending topics:
Bolavip Logo
SOCCER SCHEDULE
World Cup

Why isn’t Amad Diallo starting today for Ivory Coast vs Norway at the 2026 World Cup?

Ivory Coast, without Amad Diallo in the starting XI, will look to secure their place in the Round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup against Norway at Dallas Stadium.

Amad Diallo #15 of Cote d'Ivoire passes the ball during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E match.
© Darrian Traynor/Getty ImagesAmad Diallo #15 of Cote d'Ivoire passes the ball during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E match.

Dallas Stadium is preparing to host a major showdown between Norway and Ivory Coast. The Elephants will be without Amad Diallo in the starting lineup, as he has been left on the bench for tactical reasons.

The Manchester United youngster played a key role in his team’s opening match, scoring the goal that secured a win against Ecuador. Now, he will have to support from the bench against the Vikings.

+ Follow us

Venezuelan referee Jesus Valenzuela will officiate the match, where Norway’s future will depend on whether they win, tie, or lose against Ivory Coast. Can the African side continue to deliver surprises in this tournament?

Ivory Coast starting lineup vs. Norway

Looking to field a balanced side to counter the attacking threat of Erling Haaland and his teammates, these are the 11 players selected by Emerse Fae to represent the Elephants.

Ivory Coast

Christ Inao Oulai #26 of Ivory Coast.

Yahia Fofana; Ghislain Konan, Odilon Kossounou, Guela Doue, Emmanuel Agbadou; Franck Kessie (C), Ibrahim Sangare, Christ Inao Oulai; Ange-Yoan Bonny, Yan Diomande, Nicolas Pepe.

See also

The uniforms Norway and Ivory Coast are wearing today for 2026 World Cup Round of 32

Matías Persuh
Matías Persuh
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Advertisement
Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions