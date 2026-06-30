Are Ivory Coast out of 2026 World Cup after loss to Norway?

Norway and Ivory Coast produced an entertaining end-to-end battle at Dallas Stadium in the Round of 32 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

In front of a packed crowd at Dallas Stadium, Norway emerged victorious against Ivory Coast, securing an important win to keep their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign alive. As a result, the Elephants‘ journey in the tournament came to an end with their elimination.

Antonio Nusa opened the scoring in the first half with a superb finish from the left side. Amad Diallo, who did not start the match, came off the bench and scored a stunning goal in the second half to level the score.

Finally, Erling Haaland struck late to give Norway a 2-1 victory. With the goal, he also surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo for the most goals scored in FIFA World Cup knockout-stage matches.

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What’s next for Norway?

With the victory, Norway became the first European team to reach the Round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Next, the Vikings will face Brazil, which advanced after eliminating Japan.

Erling Haaland #9 of Norway celebrates scoring his team’s second goal.

Both teams will meet in this crucial match at New York New Jersey Stadium (commonly known as MetLife Stadium) on Sunday, July 5, with kickoff scheduled for 4:00 PM ET.

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Ivory Coast’s World Cup dream comes to an end

Ivory Coast’s defeat to Norway brought its 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign to an end. Despite reaching the knockout stage for the first time in the nation’s history, the Elephants‘ hopes of continuing their memorable run were dashed in Dallas.