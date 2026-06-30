Who is the referee for Ivory Coast vs Norway today at the 2026 World Cup?

The 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 brings together Ivory Coast and Norway in a high-stakes knockout match. As anticipation builds, attention also turns to the officiating crew selected by FIFA for one of the most important fixtures.

The referee will be one of the key figures to watch when Ivory Coast and Norway meet in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32. Venezuelan official Jesus Valenzuela has been appointed by FIFA to oversee the knockout clash.

The expenrienced referee is no stranger to high-pressure matches. Over the past several years, he has officiated FIFA World Cup qualifiers, Copa America fixtures and CONMEBOL’s biggest club competitions, earning a big reputation.

Norway, led by Erling Haaland, enters as one of the favorites to advance in the Round of 16 at Boston Stadium, while Ivory Coast is looking to continue its historic World Cup run after reaching the knockout stage for the first time.

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What is Jesus Valenzuela’s officiating style?

Jesus Valenzuela is known for his calm, authoritative officiating style, preferring to manage matches through communication before resorting to disciplinary action. He has built a reputation as one of CONMEBOL’s most respected officials.

Jesus Valenzuela during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B match (Source: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

He has officiated many professional matches since making his debut in Venezuela’s top flight in 2013. His résumé includes multiple editions of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers, Copa Libertadores KO rounds and the FIFA World Cup.

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He was also named the IFFHS World’s Best Referee for CONMEBOL in 2021. Although he is not afraid to show yellow or red cards when necessary, he generally avoids becoming the center of attention.

His approach emphasizes player management, preventative communication, and maintaining control without interrupting the rhythm of the match. That style should be particularly valuable in a high-stakes World Cup knockout contest.

Who are the assistant referees for Ivory Coast vs Norway today?

Jesus Valenzuela will be assisted by fellow Venezuelans Jorge Urrego and Tulio Moreno for today’s World Cup Round of 32 match between Ivory Coast and Norway. The officiating trio has worked together on many competitions.

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Urrego and Moreno will be responsible for offside decisions, ball in-and-out calls, and assisting Valenzuela with fouls and misconduct occurring near their touchlines. Their coordination is especially important this type of matches.

The officiating crew is completed by Tomosuke Araki of Japan, who will serve as the fourth official, while Jun Mihara, also from Japan, has been appointed as the reserve assistant referee.

Who is in charge of VAR for Ivory Coast vs Norway?

FIFA had not announced the VAR team for Ivory Coast vs. Norway. While the on-field officiating crew led by Jesus Valenzuela was confirmed, the governing body had not yet released the names of the Video Assistant Referee officials.

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Once appointed, the VAR team will operate from FIFA’s centralized video operations room and will review four types of match-changing incidents: goals, penalty decisions, direct red cards, and cases of mistaken identity.

Throughout the 2026 FIFA World Cup, video review technology has continued to play a significant role alongside semi-automated offside technology, helping officials make faster and more accurate decisions in key moments.