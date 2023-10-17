France and Scotland meet in the 2023 International Friendly. This game will take place at Decathlon Arena – Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Villeneuve d’Ascq. The home team already has their ticket secured for a big tournament in 2024, they still have some adjustments pending in the squad before starting that tournament and this and other friendly games will help them close ranks. The visitors bring a new strategy to test against a big favorite.
France no longer wants to know anything about the EURO 2024 Qualifiers since they are officially classified after dominating Group B. Now they want to adjust the squad to arrive with the best available players at the big tournament next year.
Scotland are also happy with their qualification to the big European tournament, they fought in Group A and in the end they were left with the second spot to play in EURO 2024. They won five games and lost only one against teams like Spain, Norway, Georgia, Cyprus.
France vs Scotland: Kick-Off Time
France and Scotland play for the 2023 International Friendly on Tuesday, October 17 at Decathlon Arena – Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Villeneuve d’Ascq.
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM October 18
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM October 18
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Cameroon: 9:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Costa Rica: 2:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Ecuador: 3:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM October 18
Indonesia: 4:00 AM October 18
Iran: 11:30 PM
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Japan: 5:00 AM October 18
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM October 18
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 9:00 AM October 18
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Qatar: 11:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Senegal: 8:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM October 18
South Africa: 10:00 PM
South Korea: 5:00 AM October 18
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
Tanzania: 11:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM
Tunisia: 9:00 PM
Uganda: 11:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM October 18
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM
France vs Scotland: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Belgium: DAZN BelgiumPlay SportsEleven Sports 2 Belgium
Brazil: Star+ Canais GloboSporTV 2
Canada: DAZN
Egypt: beIN Sports English 2beIN Sports Premium 2beIN SPORTS CONNECTTOD
France: TF1Molotov
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football
Greece: Nova Sports News
Indonesia: K-VisionVision+Sportstars
Ireland: Premier Sports 2Talksport 2 Radio UKPremier Player HD
Israel: Sport 4
Italy: Sky Sport 251SKY Go Italia
Mexico: Blue To Go Video EverywhereSky HD
Morocco: TODbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports English 2beIN Sports Premium 2
New Zealand: SKY Go NZ
Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 2Polsat Box GoPolsat Sport News
Portugal: Sport TV3Sport TV Multiscreen
Saudi Arabia: TODbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia
South Africa: SuperSport FootballMáXimo 360SuperSport GOtv FootballDStv App
Sweden: V Sport ExtraViaplay Sweden
Switzerland: TF1 Suisse DAZN
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports English 2beIN Sports Premium 2TOD
United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1Talksport 2 Radio UKViaplay UK
United States: ViX