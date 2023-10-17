France vs Scotland: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023 International Friendly in your country

France and Scotland meet in the 2023 International Friendly. This game will take place at Decathlon Arena – Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Villeneuve d’Ascq. The home team already has their ticket secured for a big tournament in 2024, they still have some adjustments pending in the squad before starting that tournament and this and other friendly games will help them close ranks. The visitors bring a new strategy to test against a big favorite.

France no longer wants to know anything about the EURO 2024 Qualifiers since they are officially classified after dominating Group B. Now they want to adjust the squad to arrive with the best available players at the big tournament next year.

Scotland are also happy with their qualification to the big European tournament, they fought in Group A and in the end they were left with the second spot to play in EURO 2024. They won five games and lost only one against teams like Spain, Norway, Georgia, Cyprus.

France vs Scotland: Kick-Off Time

France and Scotland play for the 2023 International Friendly on Tuesday, October 17 at Decathlon Arena – Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Villeneuve d’Ascq.

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM October 18

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM October 18

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Cameroon: 9:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Costa Rica: 2:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Ecuador: 3:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM October 18

Indonesia: 4:00 AM October 18

Iran: 11:30 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Japan: 5:00 AM October 18

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM October 18

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM October 18

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Qatar: 11:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Senegal: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM October 18

South Africa: 10:00 PM

South Korea: 5:00 AM October 18

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

Tanzania: 11:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM

Tunisia: 9:00 PM

Uganda: 11:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM October 18

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM

France vs Scotland: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Belgium: DAZN BelgiumPlay SportsEleven Sports 2 Belgium

Brazil: Star+ Canais GloboSporTV 2

Canada: DAZN

Egypt: beIN Sports English 2beIN Sports Premium 2beIN SPORTS CONNECTTOD

France: TF1Molotov

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football

Greece: Nova Sports News

Indonesia: K-VisionVision+Sportstars

Ireland: Premier Sports 2Talksport 2 Radio UKPremier Player HD

Israel: Sport 4

Italy: Sky Sport 251SKY Go Italia

Mexico: Blue To Go Video EverywhereSky HD

Morocco: TODbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports English 2beIN Sports Premium 2

New Zealand: SKY Go NZ

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 2Polsat Box GoPolsat Sport News

Portugal: Sport TV3Sport TV Multiscreen

Saudi Arabia: TODbeIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia

South Africa: SuperSport FootballMáXimo 360SuperSport GOtv FootballDStv App

Sweden: V Sport ExtraViaplay Sweden

Switzerland: TF1 Suisse DAZN

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports English 2beIN Sports Premium 2TOD

United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1Talksport 2 Radio UKViaplay UK

United States: ViX