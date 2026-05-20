Freiburg vs Aston Villa: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for the 2025/2026 Europa League match on May 20, 2026

Freiburg will face Aston Villa at the Tüpraş Stadium in the 2025/2026 Europa League final. After a tough tournament, both rivals are going for the title in a clash that promises to be high-impact. Here is how you can watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Freiburg vs Aston Villa Tournament UEFA Europa League Date Wednesday, May 20, 2026 Time 3:00 PM (ET) / 12:00 PM (PT) TV Channels CBS Sports Network, UniMás, TUDN Live Streaming Paramount+, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, DAZN, ViX

How to watch Freiburg vs Aston Villa in the USA

Fans in the United States will be able to follow the action live on traditional television through CBS Sports Network, UniMás, and TUDN, ensuring broad national coverage of the matchup.

For streaming viewers, the game will also be available on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, DAZN, and ViX, providing multiple platforms to watch every moment as it unfolds.

Advertisement

Can I watch Freiburg vs Aston Villa for free?

Fans in the United States can stream the match live through Fubo and DirecTV Stream, both of which offer a 5-day free trial for new eligible subscribers. Hulu + Live TV also provides streaming access, with a shorter 3-day free trial available for first-time users.

After the trial periods end, viewers can decide whether to continue with a paid subscription or cancel the service based on their experience.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

A demanding Europa League that has tested every team from start to finish now reaches its final, featuring two sides widely viewed as contenders from Europe’s top leagues.

Advertisement

Aston Villa enter after a strong season, already securing Champions League qualification and now looking to add a trophy to cap the 2025/26 campaign.

Freiburg, meanwhile, have thrived in high-pressure moments throughout the cup run and now shift full focus to this final after exiting domestic competition, with both silverware and a potential Champions League place next season on the line in a tightly poised showdown.

Igor Matanovic of SC Freiburg – Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images

Advertisement

Freiburg vs Aston Villa: Predicted Lineups

Freiburg (4-2-3-1): Atubolu; Kübler, Ginter, Lienhart, Treu; Eggestein, Manzambi; Beste, Höler, Grifo; Matanović.

Aston Villa (4-2-3-1): Martínez; Cash, Konsa, Pau Torres, Digne; Lindelöf, Tielemans; McGinn, Rogers, Buendía; Watkins.

What time is the Freiburg vs Aston Villa match?

The match kicks off today, May 20, at 3:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Advertisement

Eastern Time: 3:00 PM

Central Time: 2:00 PM

Mountain Time: 1:00 PM

Pacific Time: 12:00 PM