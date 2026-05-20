Freiburg vs Aston Villa: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for the 2025/2026 Europa League match on May 20, 2026

|Match Summary
|Match
|Freiburg vs Aston Villa
|Tournament
|UEFA Europa League
|Date
|Wednesday, May 20, 2026
|Time
|3:00 PM (ET) / 12:00 PM (PT)
|TV Channels
|CBS Sports Network, UniMás, TUDN
|Live Streaming
|Paramount+, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, DAZN, ViX
How to watch Freiburg vs Aston Villa in the USA
Fans in the United States will be able to follow the action live on traditional television through CBS Sports Network, UniMás, and TUDN, ensuring broad national coverage of the matchup.
For streaming viewers, the game will also be available on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, DAZN, and ViX, providing multiple platforms to watch every moment as it unfolds.
Can I watch Freiburg vs Aston Villa for free?
Fans in the United States can stream the match live through Fubo and DirecTV Stream, both of which offer a 5-day free trial for new eligible subscribers. Hulu + Live TV also provides streaming access, with a shorter 3-day free trial available for first-time users.
After the trial periods end, viewers can decide whether to continue with a paid subscription or cancel the service based on their experience.
Match Preview: What’s at stake?
A demanding Europa League that has tested every team from start to finish now reaches its final, featuring two sides widely viewed as contenders from Europe’s top leagues.
Aston Villa enter after a strong season, already securing Champions League qualification and now looking to add a trophy to cap the 2025/26 campaign.
Freiburg, meanwhile, have thrived in high-pressure moments throughout the cup run and now shift full focus to this final after exiting domestic competition, with both silverware and a potential Champions League place next season on the line in a tightly poised showdown.
Igor Matanovic of SC Freiburg – Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images
Freiburg vs Aston Villa: Predicted Lineups
Freiburg (4-2-3-1): Atubolu; Kübler, Ginter, Lienhart, Treu; Eggestein, Manzambi; Beste, Höler, Grifo; Matanović.
Aston Villa (4-2-3-1): Martínez; Cash, Konsa, Pau Torres, Digne; Lindelöf, Tielemans; McGinn, Rogers, Buendía; Watkins.
What time is the Freiburg vs Aston Villa match?
The match kicks off today, May 20, at 3:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:
Eastern Time: 3:00 PM
Central Time: 2:00 PM
Mountain Time: 1:00 PM
Pacific Time: 12:00 PM