What happens if Aston Villa win, tie or lose vs Freiburg today in 2026 UEFA Europa League final?

With everything on the line in the 2026 UEFA Europa League final, Aston Villa and Freiburg step into a night where every twist in regulation time, extra time or beyond could reshape their European destiny.

The 2026 UEFA Europa League final brings a historic showdown between Aston Villa and SC Freiburg at the iconic Besiktas Park in Istanbul, with both clubs chasing a first-ever European crown.

The winner not only lifts the Europa League but also secures a place in the following season’s Champions League, adding an extra layer of pressure to an already decisive night in European soccer, according to UEFA’s rules.

For Aston Villa, the stakes are tied to legacy and confirmation of their resurgence on the continental stage, while Freiburg arrive as underdogs but with the opportunity to complete one of the most remarkable runs in their history.

Advertisement

What happens if Aston Villa beat Freiburg today?

Aston Villa will be crowned 2026 UEFA Europa League champions if they beat Freiburg today in the final. The winner of the final is immediately awarded the trophy, with no aggregate or second-leg system involved in the decision.

John McGinn of Aston Villa during the Premier League match (Source: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

A victory would also secure them a place in the UEFA Super Cup, where they would face the Champions League winners, and—most importantly—guarantee qualification for the league phase of the 2026–27 UEFA Champions League.

Advertisement

In their case, they are already strongly positioned in England’s European qualification spots, meaning the win would mainly confirm elite European status and add a major trophy to their recent resurgence under Unai Emery.

Beating Freiburg would also mark a historic moment: Villa would lift their first major European trophy since their 1982 European Cup triumph, reinforcing their return to the top level of continental soccer.

What happens if Aston Villa and Freiburg tie today?

If Aston Villa and Freiburg are level after 90 minutes, the match goes straight into extra time and, if needed, a penalty shootout to decide the winner. UEFA regulations for the Europa League final are clear: draws are not allowed.

Advertisement

Extra time consists of two 15-minute halves. If the score remains tied after 120 minutes, the final is decided by penalties, with no replay or second chance. The structure is identical to other UEFA finals.

Nothing changes in terms of rewards during this phase: the winner—whether in 90 minutes, extra time, or penalties—still lifts the Europa League trophy and earns the financial rewards, while the loser finishes as runner-up.

What happens if Aston Villa lose to Freiburg today?

Aston Villa will finish as runners-up in the 2026 UEFA Europa League if they lose to Freiburg. That means the club would miss out on lifting the trophy and end their European campaign one step short of becoming champions.

Advertisement

Even with a defeat, their broader season context remains significant. Reports ahead of the final highlight that they have already secured a strong position in English soccer’s European qualification structure.

For Freiburg, a Villa defeat would instead open the door to a historic first European trophy in club history, turning the night into a defining moment for both clubs—but with only one able to complete the story.