2025-26 UEFA Europa League Matchday 8 LIVE: Updates and standings from league phase finale!

The 2025-26 UEFA Europa League league phase concludes tonight with 18 matches played simultaneously across the continent. With direct qualification to the Round of 16 and knockout playoff spots on the line, today’s results will determine the European future for 36 clubs.

Olympique Lyon and Aston Villa enter the final day as the only two teams to have already secured their direct tickets to the Round of 16. Both clubs sit atop the table with 18 points, having dominated the league phase with six wins apiece.

With only six direct qualification spots remaining, 17 teams are still mathematically in the hunt for a top-eight finish. The pressure is highest on the teams currently occupying the 7th through 12th positions, where a single goal could be the difference between a direct bye and a grueling two-legged playoff in February.