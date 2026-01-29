Trending topics:
2025-26 UEFA Europa League Matchday 8 LIVE: Updates and standings from league phase finale!

The UEFA Europa League league phase concludes this afternoon with Matchday 8. Stay here for live action from every match across the continent with simultaneous minute-by-minute updates!

By Gianni Taina

The UEFA Europa League logo.
The UEFA Europa League logo.

The 2025-26 UEFA Europa League league phase concludes tonight with 18 matches played simultaneously across the continent. With direct qualification to the Round of 16 and knockout playoff spots on the line, today’s results will determine the European future for 36 clubs.

Olympique Lyon and Aston Villa enter the final day as the only two teams to have already secured their direct tickets to the Round of 16. Both clubs sit atop the table with 18 points, having dominated the league phase with six wins apiece.

With only six direct qualification spots remaining, 17 teams are still mathematically in the hunt for a top-eight finish. The pressure is highest on the teams currently occupying the 7th through 12th positions, where a single goal could be the difference between a direct bye and a grueling two-legged playoff in February.

Another red card!

Giannis Konstantelias from PAOK received a red card against Olympique Lyon.

Porto turn it around!

Francisco Moura has scored against Rangers and minutes later an own goal from Emmanuel Fernandez makes it 3-1, completing the comeback at the Estádio do Dragão. With this result, Porto climb into the top eight to secure a provisional direct Round of 16 berth, subsequently bumping VfB Stuttgart down into the knockout phase playoffs.

Surprise in England!

Karim Konate has found the back of the net to put RB Salzburg ahead against Aston Villa. As it stands, this goal secures Salzburg’s place in the knockout phase playoffs.

Porto score the equalizer against Rangers!

In Portugal, Rodrigo Mora finds the equalizer to put Porto back on track for direct Round of 16 qualification.

More goals across the continent

Antony scores the opener for Real Betis against Feyenoord, while an own goal from Bence Otvos puts Nottingham Forest ahead of Ferencvaros.

In Romania, Ismail Yuksek scores to put Fenerbahce ahead of FCSB, while Giorgos Giakoumakis scores the opener for PAOK against Olympique Lyon in France.

First red card of the matchday!

Gianluca Mancini of Roma received a red card in the game against Panathinaikos.

Scotland are here!

Benjamin Nygren scored the opener for Celtic against Utrecht, while Djeidi Gassama did the same for Rangers against Porto.

Malmo and Stuttgart hit first

Malmo scored the first goal of this Matchday in their road game against Genk. Seconds later, Stuttgart scored against Young Boys and on the next play they doubled their lead  to make it 2-0 already!

The action is officially underway

The final UEFA Europa League matchday is officially underway across Europe with all 18 matches kicking off simultaneously. With direct qualification spots, playoff places, and elimination all on the line, every goal from this moment on could dramatically reshape the standings.

Everything to play for: The Benfica lesson

While several teams appear destined for the Round of 16 or the knockout phase playoffs, nothing is set in stone. With 18 matches playing out simultaneously, a single goal anywhere in Europe could rewrite the entire table in an instant.

The clearest warning came during yesterday’s Champions League finale. Real Madrid entered Matchday 8 in third place, seemingly a lock for direct qualification, but they missed out on a direct Round of 16 berth after a stunning 4-2 loss to Benfica.

Conversely, Benfica needed a miracle just to stay alive. They found it in the final seconds when goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin scored a last-minute header, clinching a historic and miraculous qualification for his side. As the Europa League league phase finishes today, every club knows that until the final whistle blows, no lead is safe and no team is truly out.

The Top 8 battle

While Olympique Lyon and Aston Villa have already booked their ticket, SC Freiburg are the best-positioned side to secure a top-eight finish, as a draw today would guarantee them direct qualification for the Round of 16.

Midtjylland and Braga could also clinch their spots with a draw, while Roma, Ferencvaros, and Real Betis risk losing their coveted positions if they fail to win their games.

How the picture looks for every team

  • Round of 16 (2):
    Olympique Lyon and Aston Villa have already booked their tickets to the Round of 16 after winning their previous game.
  • Guaranteed at least a place in the knockout playoff round (17):
    SC Freiburg, Midtjylland, Braga, Roma, Ferencvaros, Real Betis, Porto, Genk, Red Star Belgrade, PAOK, VfB Stuttgart, Celta Vigo, Bologna, Nottingham Forest, Viktoria Plzen, Fenerbahce and Panathinaikos have all secured a minimum of a playoff-round berth.
  • Still in contention for the knockout rounds or facing elimination (11):
    Dinamo Zagreb, Lille, Brann, Young Boys, Celtic, Ludogorets, Feyenord, Basel, RB Salzburg, FCSB, and Go Ahead Eagles enter the final matchday with their European futures still undecided.
  • Eliminated (6):
    Rangers, Sturm Graz, Nice, Utrecht, Malmo and Maccabi Tel Aviv are officially out of the competition.

How things looks at the moment

Every game of the league phase finale

  • Aston Villa (2) v RB Salzburg (28)
  • Basel (27) v Viktoria Plzen (17)
  • Celtic (24) v Utrecht (34)
  • FCSB (29) v Fenerbahce (18)
  • Genk (10) v Malmo (35)
  • Go Ahead Eagles (30) v Sporting Braga (5)
  • Lille (21) v Freiburg (3)
  • Ludogorets (25) v Nice (33)
  • Maccabi Tel Aviv (36) v Bologna (15)
  • Midtjylland (4) v Dinamo Zagreb (20)
  • Nottingham Forest (16) v Ferencvaros (7)
  • Lyon (1) v PAOK (12)
  • Panathinaikos (19) v Roma (6)
  • Porto (9) v Rangers (31)
  • Real Betis (8) v Feyenoord (26)
  • Red Star Belgrade (11) v Celta Vigo (14)
  • Sturm Graz (32) v Brann (22)
  • Stuttgart (13) v Young Boys (23)

UEFA Europa League final phase

Welcome to our live blog of today’s UEFA Europa League action as the league phase reaches its decisive final Matchday 8. All 18 matches will be played simultaneously, with qualification spots and final standings on the line across Europe.

Stay with us for goal alerts, key updates, and real-time movements in the table as the race for the round of 16 intensifies!

