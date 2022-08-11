Freiburg and Borussia Dortmund will meet at the Europa-Park Stadium in Freiburg on Matchday 2 of the 2022-23 Bundesliga season on Friday, August 12, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this German league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For instance, you can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States.
This will be their 45th league meeting. No surprises here as Borussia have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 28 games so far; Freiburg have celebrated a victory five times to this day, and the remaining 11 matches have ended in a draw so far.
Their most recent game was played on January 14, 2022, when Dortmund cruised past Freiburg with a 5-1 win at home in Dortmund in the 2021-22 Bundesliga season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the new 2022/2023 Bundesliga season.
Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund: Kick-off Time
Australia: 4:30 AM (AEST)
Botswana: 8:30 PM
Cameroon: 7:30 PM
Canada: 2:30 PM (ET)
Ethiopia: 9:30 PM
Germany: 8:30 PM
Ghana: 6:30 AM
Ireland: 7:30 AM
Kenya: 9:30 PM
Mexico: 1:30 PM
Nigeria: 7:30 PM
Portugal: 7:30 PM
Russia: 9:30 PM (MSK)
Rwanda: 8:30 PM
South Africa: 8:30 PM
Sudan: 8:30 PM
UK: 7:30 PM
US: 2:30 PM (ET)
Zimbabwe: 8:30 PM
Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: beIN Sports Connect
Canada: Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet.ca, Sportsnet World, Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet World Now
Germany: DAZN1, DAZN
Kenya: Startimes World Football
Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Nigeria: Startimes World Football
Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal
Russia: Match TV, matchtv.ru, Match! Football 3, Sportbox.ru
Rwanda: Startimes World Football
South Africa: Startimes World Football
US: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), ESPN+