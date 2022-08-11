Freiburg and Borussia Dortmund will clash off on Friday at Europa-Park Stadium in the second round of the 2022-23 Bundesliga season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free 2022-2023 Bundesliga in your country

Freiburg and Borussia Dortmund will meet at the Europa-Park Stadium in Freiburg on Matchday 2 of the 2022-23 Bundesliga season on Friday, August 12, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this German league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For instance, you can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States.

This will be their 45th league meeting. No surprises here as Borussia have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 28 games so far; Freiburg have celebrated a victory five times to this day, and the remaining 11 matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on January 14, 2022, when Dortmund cruised past Freiburg with a 5-1 win at home in Dortmund in the 2021-22 Bundesliga season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the new 2022/2023 Bundesliga season.

Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund: Kick-off Time

Australia: 4:30 AM (AEST)

Botswana: 8:30 PM

Cameroon: 7:30 PM

Canada: 2:30 PM (ET)

Ethiopia: 9:30 PM

Germany: 8:30 PM

Ghana: 6:30 AM

Ireland: 7:30 AM

Kenya: 9:30 PM

Mexico: 1:30 PM

Nigeria: 7:30 PM

Portugal: 7:30 PM

Russia: 9:30 PM (MSK)

Rwanda: 8:30 PM

South Africa: 8:30 PM

Sudan: 8:30 PM

UK: 7:30 PM

US: 2:30 PM (ET)

Zimbabwe: 8:30 PM

Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: beIN Sports Connect

Canada: Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet.ca, Sportsnet World, Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet World Now

Germany: DAZN1, DAZN

Kenya: Startimes World Football

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Nigeria: Startimes World Football

Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Russia: Match TV, matchtv.ru, Match! Football 3, Sportbox.ru

Rwanda: Startimes World Football

South Africa: Startimes World Football

US: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), ESPN+