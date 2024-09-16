French outlet claims Neymar wrote to Real Madrid players to ‘warn’ them about Kylian Mbappe

A French journalist named Cyril Hanouna revealed that Neymar wrote to the Brazilian stars of Real Madrid and described playing with Mbappe as “hell.”

In what was deemed a slow start for World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe at Real Madrid has turned around quickly, as the 25-year-old has 3 goals and 1 assist in 5 games in LaLiga action.

All three of Kylian Mbappe’s goals were scored during Real Madrid victories, and the team sits third in the standings, still undefeated.

Still, the harmony at the club might see a shift as Cyril Hanouna has revealed that former Mbappe teammate Neymar penned a damning letter to his Real Madrid countrymen about the former PSG star.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Neymar’s Damning Letter About Kylian Mbappe

According to Hanouna, “The Brazilians (at Real) are friends with Neymar. It has always been a war between Neymar and Mbappe.”

Kylian Mbappe

Advertisement

“Neymar has sent a paper about Mbappe to the Brazilians, telling them that it was catastrophic, that it was hell.”

Advertisement

see also Al Hilal’s Neymar reveals who is the greatest soccer player in history

At PSG, neither Neymar, Mbappe, nor Messi playing together could lift the club to their desired Champions League title win. Despite winning domestic titles, the trio was hardly the second coming of the MSN trio between Messi, Luis Suarez, and Neymar.