Following two very complicated years at PSG, Lionel Messi decided to leave France and started a new adventure with Inter Miami in the MLS. However, the star from Argentina didn’t forget how he was treated after winning the World Cup.

“The relationship with Kylian (Mbappe) and everyone was really good. Then, it was understandable. I was in the country which we had defeated in the final. They weren’t World Champions again because of us. I was the only one of 25 players who had no recognition in his club for being champion.”

Now, PSG have answered after that statement made by Lionel Messi in the famous program Olga became a story worldwide. Nasser Al-Khelaifi had enough of the situation.

PSG answer Lionel Messi after controversial comments about the World Cup

After Lionel Messi ignited this big controversy with PSG, the president of the French club, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, gave a strong response to the accusations made by the Argentine regarding the World Cup recognition.

In fact, during an interview with Le Parisien, he said Paris Saint-Germain fulfilled their obligations when Messi came back from Qatar. “As everyone saw, we posted a video, honored him during a training session and also acknowledged it privately.”

Nasser Al-Khelaifi also explained why Lionel Messi might have felt he wasn’t celebrated properly. “With all due respect, we are a French club. It was difficult to honor him in the stadium because we had to respect the country he defeated, his French teammates and our supporters. He was and continues to be an extraordinary player. We were proud to have him here.”