PSG sounds the alarm as Kylian Mbappe asks to be substituted after 30 minutes

PSG started the game against Olympique de Marseille with the left foot. Unfortunately, Kylian Mbappe, the team’s captain and main star, couldn’t finish the match, leaving the field after only 30 minutes.

After Lionel Messi and Neymar left the club, Kylian Mbappe became the primary star of Paris Saint-Germain. The French forward chose to stay despite offers from Real Madrid and Saudi Arabia, with the goal of bringing PSG its first UEFA Champions League title.

PSG has not had a great start of the 2023/24 Ligue 1 season with three wins, two draws and one defeat. That’s why the game against Marseille was very important to maintain themselves in the competition for the title.

Injury alert: Kylian Mbappe requests substitution after only 30 minutes

PSG’s hopes rest on Kylian Mbappe’s contributions. The French striker is now the biggest star of the team, so it is very important that he stays healthy to guide the team to success.

Regrettably, the striker couldn’t continue on the field against Olympique de Marseille due to what appeared to be a serious injury. After a tackle by Leo Berardi, Mbappe received medical attention on the sideline.

Kylian returned to the game briefly but requested to be substituted at the 30th minute after falling down. Reports suggest he suffered an ankle injury, but the team has not provided further details.

What is Kylian Mbappe’s net worth?

Accortding to Forbes, Kylian Mbappe has a net worth of $180 million.