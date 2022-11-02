Frenkie de Jong is having a tough season with Barcelona, but he will definitely be one of the biggest stars for the Netherlands at the World Cup in Qatar. Here you will find more details about his career and the impressive number of his current contract with the Spanish club.

Frenkie de Jong is one of the best midfielders in the world, but, he hasn't earned yet the confidence of Xavi at Barcelona. Still, the 25-year old will be a crucial player for the Netherlands in the upcoming World Cup in Qatar alongside stars such as Virgil van Dijk or Memphis Depay.

The Dutch master of technique started his career on 2015 playing for Willem II. One year later, after remarkable performances, Ajax took him on an amazingly cheap $1.5 million fee. It was simply a bargain considering his potential. From that moment on, Frenkie de Jong was spectacular and earned recognition as the best player in the Eredivisie.

After a breakthrough 2018-2019 season with Ajax, Frenkie de Jong was considered by many experts as one of the top prospects in the market for the big clubs in Europe. That's why Barcelona paid almost $80 million to get him. Continue reading to find out more details about that impressive contracta and what happened next.

Frenkie de Jong's contract with Barcelona: How much he makes per hour, day, week, month and year?

When Barcelona admitted their economic crisis in the summer of 2022, Frenkie de Jong was up for sale and Manchester United reached an agreement with the Spanish club to secure the transfer. Erik ten Hag was the new manager of the Red Devils and he knew Frenkie perfectly during his succesful tenure at Ajax.

In the end, Frenkie de Jong said 'no' and decided to stay at Barcelona. One of the main reasons was his contract. On October 2020, the Dutch player had signed a massive extension until 2026. After that restructured contract, Barcelona owes the Dutch midfielder almost $90 million during the next four years.

So, if we consider the details in the latest agreement such as the bonuses and the amounts of the delayed payments to help the club, Frenkie de Jong will earn anually almost $22.5 million. The midfielder will make on average $1.8 million per month, $468k per week, $67k per day and almost $3k per hour.