Fulham vs Tottenham: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream 2023-2024 Carabao Cup in your country

Fulham and Tottenham face each other this Tuesday, August 29 in what will be the second round of the 2023/2024 Carabao Cup. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

This is undeniably one of the most captivating matchups slated for the second round of the Carabao Cup. A clash between two Premier League teams holds the promise of enthralling competition. On one side stands Fulham, who have had a somewhat erratic beginning to their campaign, securing one victory, one draw, and enduring one loss.

While not placed amongst the top favorites, they remain resolute in their belief that they can pose challenges to their adversaries, who are regarded as strong contenders. On the other hand, Tottenham have kicked off their Premier League journey on a high note, notching two wins and one draw. Their aspirations extend beyond just league success, as they aim to contend for the title in this competition as well.

Fulham vs Tottenham: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 5:45 AM (August 30)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (August 30)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Egypt: 8:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (August 30)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (August 30)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 1:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (August 30)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Morocco: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 7:45 AM (August 30)

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Philippines: 2:45 AM (August 30)

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 2:45 AM (August 30)

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Fulham vs Tottenham: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2

Brazil: NOW NET and Claro, ESPN4, Star+

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 MAX

Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: beIN Sports 2, beIN Sports MAX 4, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free

Germany: DAZN, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra, DAZN2

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Greece: Action 24

India: fan code

Indonesia: Mola, mola.tv, Mola TV App

Ireland: Talksport 2 Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

Israel: Sports 1

Italy: DAZN

Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico

Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now

Norway: V Sport 1, Viaplay Norway

Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Football

Spain: DAZN

Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3

United Kingdom: Talksport 2 Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

USA: ESPN+