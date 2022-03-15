Galatasaray take on Barcelona at NEF Stadyumu in Istanbul for the 2021-22 UEFA Europa League Round of 16. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Galatasaray and Barcelona meet in the Round of 16 of the 2021-22 UEFA Europa League. This game will take place at NEF Stadyumu in Istanbul. The home team have a unique chance. Here is all the detailed information about this UEFA Europa League game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Galatasaray did a good job against Barcelona in Spain when they tied the first leg game 0-0, that was the only draw during the 2021-22 UEFA Europa League Round of 16, the other games, almost all, ended in favor of the big favourites.

Barcelona are playing better than before under new head coach Xavi Hernandez, at least in the local league in Spain things have improved for Barcelona. But the team still has a test to overcome and that is the international tournaments like the Europa League.

Galatasaray vs Barcelona: Date

Galatasaray and Barcelona play for the 2021-22 UEFA Europa League Round of 16 on Thursday, March 17 at NEF Stadyumu in Istanbul. The visitors are favorites, but the home team is playing in their city and that is a big advantage for them, the visitors are in a good form.

Galatasaray vs Barcelona: Time by state in the US

ET: 1:45 PM

CT: 12:45 PM

MT: 11:45 AM

PT: 10:45 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Galatasaray vs Barcelona at the 2021-22 UEFA Europa League Round of 16

This game for the 2021-22 UEFA Europa League Round of 16, Galatasaray and Barcelona at the NEF Stadyumu in Istanbul on Thursday, March 17, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN USA, TUDN.com, TUDN App, UniMás, Univision NOW, Paramount+

