Galatasaray vs Barcelona: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a UEFA Champions League game on October 13, 2026

Galatasaray host Barcelona at RAMS Park in Istanbul on Matchday 2 of the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League league phase. With both teams looking to strengthen their European campaigns, find out how to watch the clash live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Galatasaray vs Barcelona Tournament UEFA Champions League Date Tuesday, October 13, 2026 Time 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Paramount+, DAZN USA

How to watch Galatasaray vs Barcelona in the USA

Fans in the United States can follow the competition through DANZ USA and Paramount+, the primary streaming destination for Champions League soccer in English.

Can I watch Galatasaray vs Barcelona for free?

There is no confirmed free streaming option for Galatasaray vs Barcelona in the United States. The match is listed on Paramount+ and DAZN USA, which require access through an eligible subscription or package.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Galatasaray welcome Barcelona to RAMS Park on Tuesday, October 13, for Matchday 2 of the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League league phase. The Turkish side are looking to respond after losing 3-1 to Sporting CP in their opening match, while Barcelona arrive with momentum after a commanding 5-1 victory over Feyenoord. The contrasting starts make this an important early test for both clubs as they pursue a place in the knockout rounds.

Baris Alper Yilmaz of Galatasaray (Source: Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Under head coach Okan Buruk, Galatasaray will look to make the most of their home advantage and the atmosphere at RAMS Park. Victor Osimhen is a major attacking threat, while Leroy Sane and İlkay Gundogan offer additional quality and experience. The Istanbul club will need to balance its attacking ambition with defensive discipline against a Barcelona side capable of punishing mistakes.

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Barcelona, coached by Hansi Flick, are aiming to build on their opening European victory and maintain their strong start to the season. Their attacking options include Lamine Yamal, Pedri, Dani Olmo and Gabriel Jesus, although injuries have affected the squad. Raphinha remains unavailable, while Frenkie de Jong‘s fitness has also been a concern ahead of the trip.

Galatasaray vs Barcelona: Predicted Lineups

Galatasaray (4-2-3-1): Ugurcan Cakir; Roland Sallai, Davinson Sanchez, Eren Elmali, Ismail Jakobs; Gabriel Sara, Lucas Torreira; Leroy Sane, Yunus Akgun, Rafael Leao; Baris Alper Yilmaz.

Barcelona (4-3-3): Joan Garcia; Jules Kounde, Pau Cubarsi, Eric Garcia, Joao Cancelo; Rodri, Dani Olmo, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Gabriel Jesus, Anthony Gordon.

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What time is the Galatasaray vs Barcelona match?

Galatasaray vs Barcelona kicks off on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, at 3:00 PM ET at RAMS Park in Istanbul, Turkey. The game is part of Matchday 2 of the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League league phase.