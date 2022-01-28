Gambia will face Cameroon this Saturday, January 29 for the quarterfinals of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

Gambia and Cameroon will face each other for the quarterfinals of the Africa Cup of Nation this Saturday, January 29 at 11:00 AM (ET). Here you will find everything there is to know about this AFCON match, such as the preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free this game in the US. You can watch it live in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

The local team is one of the candidates to win this Africa Cup of Nations. They won their group with authority, winning two games (Burkina Faso and Ethiopia) and drawing the rest (against Cape Verde), however, in the round of 16 they showed their worst version. Although they won that game 2-1, they did so against a heavily depleted Comoros team that played with an outfield player as goalkeeper. It will be necessary to see if from now on Cameroon will be the one in the group stage or the one in the round of 16.

On the Gambian side, this edition of AFCON has been like a dream for them. In their first participation in the competition they finished second in their group, with the same number of points as Mali (7) but with a worse goal difference, and they also caused the surprise by beating Guinea 1-0 in the round of 16. Gambians will try to make history by eliminating the champion and one of the main favorites that this AFCON 2022 has.

Gambia vs Cameroon: Match Information

Date: Saturday, January 29, 2022

Time: 11:00 AM (ET)

Location: Japoma Stadium, Douala, Cameroon

Gambia vs Cameroon: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:00 AM

CT: 10:00 AM

MT: 9:00 AM

PT: 8:00 AM

Gambia vs Cameroon: Storylines and Head-to-Head

In history there have been few games between these two rivals. The one they will play this Saturday, January 29 at 11:00 AM (ET) will be the 3rd between both. The other two matches were victories for Cameroon: in 2015 (1-0) and 2016 (2-0) both for the Africa Cup of Nations qualification.

How to watch or live stream Gambia vs Cameroon in the US

This quarterfinal game of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations between Gambia and Cameroon (one of the main candidates), will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Gambia vs Cameroon: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: unsurprisingly Cameroon are the favorite with -185 odds, while Gambia have +650. A tie would finish in a +275 payout.

DraftKings Cameroon -185 Tie +275 Gambia +650

*Odds via DraftKings