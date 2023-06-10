For a whole five seasons, Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo played together for Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu. Along with Karim Benzema, they formed the famed ‘BBC’ trio that dominated European soccer.

During their time together on the field, the three players created many unforgettable memories. Together, they were victorious in four Champions League tournaments and one La Liga championship during that period.

Not that it mattered much to the Welshman. When asked who he thought was the finest player in the UEFA Champions League, the 33-year-old former winger made no bones about picking Lionel Messi above his former colleague.

Watch: Gareth Bale chooses Lionel Messi as best player to win UEFA Champions League

During a recent interview with PlayStation, Gareth Bale was asked to name the best player who has won the Champions League. Surprisingly, he did not choose any of his former teammates but instead selected Barcelona legend Lionel Messi, who has achieved the remarkable feat of winning the competition four times.

Given that he paused for some time before responding, it’s safe to assume that more than one possibility crossed his mind. His response, though, reveals without a doubt his pick for the finest-ever recipient of the prestigious prize.

The ex-Real Madrid star has also made it clear that he prefers the Argentine’s left foot over the Portuguese’s right: “Both are good, to be honest, but I’d go with Messi’s left.”