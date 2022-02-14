Gareth Bale will see his Real Madrid deal run out this summer, and the 32-year-old is set to return to Tottenham come next season. Reports claim that he already has a pre-agreement with Antonio Conte's side.

Real Madrid have drawn 0-0 with Villarreal in La Liga on Saturday, as Gareth Bale made his first appearance in over six months, striking the crossbar. The last time the 32-year-old winger featured for Los Blancos was in the victory against Real Betis on August 28, 2021. Bale has made just three La Liga appearances so far this season, scoring one goal.

The Welshman has struggled with injuries in recent years, which has severely limited his time, affected his form and performance. The previous 2020-21 season, he spent on loan at Tottenham, appearing 20 times in the Premier League and scoring 11 goals. However, the Spurs eventually opted not to open talks for a permanent move or extend his loan for another year.

After returning to Madrid again, he confirmed that it had always been his plan, arguing that the main reason for his return to England was to prepare for last year's European Championship. However, Wales are hoping to be at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar this November and with just three games played this season, the Cymry captain would prefer to be fit for the tournament.

Bale set for Tottenham comeback as free agent in summer

As a result, Gareth Bale has reportedly signed a preliminary contract with Tottenham for his second return in the summer. The Welshman spent last season on loan at Spurs before returning to the Santiago Bernabeu. However, his contract with the Madrid giants expires this summer, and reports suggest that he is set for his third stint in North London.

Various media around the world, including Catalan publication El Nacional, Italian outlet TuttoMercatoWeb, and English tabloid Daily Mail to name a few, say that the Premier League team and the Whites had agreed a deal three months ago. However, the 32-year-old has remained in La Liga during the January transfer window in order to continue receiving his mammoth salary until the conclusion of his contract.

Another reason, as per the reports, is that Bale is set to receive a bonus upon signing the contract with the Londoners due to the fact that it will be a free transfer. Tottenham are expected to be the veteran's final club of his playing career, after reports that he may hang up his boots once his Real Madrid contract concludes.