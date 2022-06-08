Wales qualified for Qatar 2022 World Cup and Gareth Bale said his retirement will be postponed for a while, now the 32-year-old needs to sign for a team to get to the World Cup in great shape.

Gareth Bale will not remain at Real Madrid and will be a free agent as of July 1. The Welshman played nine years for the Spanish team, where he won 19 titles, including five UEFA Champions League trophies. In addition, he played 258 games for El Merengue and scored 106 goals.

Bale farewelled the fans and his teammates, but his last years at Real Madrid were not the best. Rather, they were controversial. He was no longer a key player in the team, his level decreased, and he made his lack of desire to be in the Spanish team known. The latter was demonstrated when the player posed next to a flag that read: "Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order".

Bale's continuity in professional soccer had been put in doubt if he and his country did not qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Wales qualified, and Bale assured that his retirement will be postponed for a while. Now, with Wales' goal of qualifying for the next World Cup accomplished, the 32-year-old must find a new team, and there are reportedly a couple of teams interested in signing him.

Unexpected La Liga team that could sign Gareth Bale

According to Daily Mail, 10 teams would be willing to sign Bale. Rumors had suggested that the forward was set to sign for Cardiff City, a Welsh team currently playing in the EFL Championship. However, Getafe president Angel Torres revealed that Bale was offered to the club. Textually he said: "We spoke to Gareth Bale's agent just 45 minutes ago, and they offered him to us. We will consider and study this possibility”.

According to journalist Arancha Rodriguez, Bale's priority is to stay in Madrid, he is not interested in what team and wants to sign a one-year contract. Bale's wife has decided to stay in Madrid to live with their four children, and Bale does not want to face a stage in a team away from his family.

The contract complication would be the big money the Welshman has always earned in the teams he has played for. It is believed that at Real Madrid, he earned 12 million euros net per year, something impossible for Getafe to pay.

Time will tell if Bale finally signs a contract with Getafe. In the 2021-2022 season, Getafe finished 15th in the standings with 39 points. For his part, the Welshman only played seven games and scored one goal.