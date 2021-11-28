Genoa will host AC Milan for Matchday 15 of the Serie A 2021/22. Here, check out the when, where and how to watch it in the United States.

Genoa and AC Milan will face each other for Matchday 15 of Serie A 2021/22. The visitors are coming to this match after two defeats in a row, while Genoa are in need of a win if they want to get out of relegation places. If you are in the US, you can watch it on fuboTV (free trial) and Paramount+.

AC Milan are coming to this match after losing 1-3 to Sassuolo at home on Sunday. Alessio Romagnoli scored the only goal for Milan, but he was expelled in the 77th minute. The team has three matches without winning in the league.

Milan are currently second in the standings with 32 points, three behind leaders Napoli. Meanwhile, Genoa drew 0-0 with Udinese. They are in the 18th place of the standings with 10 points so far.

Genoa vs AC Milan: Date

Genoa and AC Milan will face each other for Matchday 15 of 2021/22 Serie A on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. The match will take place at Luigi Ferraris Stadium in Genoa, Italy. They last met in April, with Milan winning 2-1.

Genoa vs AC Milan: Time by state in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream Genoa vs AC Milan

The match between Genoa and AC Milan for Matchday 15 of 2021/22 Serie A to be played on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 will be broadcasted in the United States by fuboTV and Paramount+.